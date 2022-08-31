Group of women pepper spray and punch NYC rideshare driver after video shows him refusing to stop

A woman was filmed in July spraying a taxi driver with pepper spray after asking him to let her and her friends out of the vehicle.

New York City police say the incident occurred in the Bronx just before 5 a.m. on July 8, after the 23-year-old driver told the women they had piled too many people in the car and needed to take another elevator. .

But surveillance video shows the driver continuing to drive around the neighborhood as the women begged him to let them out and stop the car before getting physical.

The video, released by New York Police on Tuesday, shows at least one woman on the passenger side behind the driver asking to “open the door.”

Soon, the other three women begin adamantly asking the driver to “stop the car,” seemingly begging the man as he races around the neighborhood.

“Stop the car, stop the f****** car,” one of the women says, but he continues to pass cars as one of them begs, “Stop that car, you dummy.”

Another woman grabs the headrest of the passenger seat as the driver continues to move, prompting one of the passengers to say she would report the incident to the unspecified rideshare company.

At one point, the woman behind the passenger says to the driver, “Yo, I’m going to spray,” before apparently doing so.

Finally, one of the passengers says to her friends, “Everyone get off, all get off.”

The woman behind the passenger seat then sprays the driver again.

Police say when the driver finally pulled up at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and East 158th Street in the Bronx around 4:55 a.m., one of the women punched him off-camera.

They then allegedly stole the driver’s cell phone before taking off.

DailyMail.com has now reached out to representatives from Uber and Lyft for more information about the incident.

In the meantime, police continue to search for the four women involved in the altercation and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS. All conversations are treated confidentially.

The video comes just weeks after another New York cab driver was brutally beaten by a group of teenage girls after they jumped out of his cab without paying.

The incident comes just weeks after surveillance footage showed a group of teenage girls, 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah. beat up

The driver, seen in red, was completely powerless to defend himself during the attack

Gruesome footage of the attack shows 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah being attacked by five passengers, who, according to investigators, refused to pay their fare and attempted to rob the man on August 13.

It shows how each of the five suspects appeared to take turns hitting the man who was mighty to defend himself.

At one point, Gyimah even raised his arms to protect himself from the brutal ambush in Far Rockaway as the group continued their attack.

When Gyimah was able to get up again, one of the men hit him on the head, sending him flying to the ground.

He then fell backwards and hit his head on the ground as the five suspects were filmed walking away from the crime scene, smiling to himself.

The victim suffered serious head injuries during the violent exchange and later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Gymiah, a father of two, succumbed to his injuries later that day at a local hospital

Two teenage girls turned themselves in to authorities for beatings last week and were charged with gang assault and theft of services.

Police identified Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, as one of the suspects wanted in connection with the murder of Gyimah

Neither of the two girls, ages 13 and 15, were named as minors, but authorities say a third girl, believed to be 16, is still being held.

Police allege the girls helped two men, Austin Amos, 20, and Nickolas Porter, 20, beat up Gyimah after they jumped out of his taxi without paying.

Amos and Porter were both charged with gang assault and theft for the murder. Amos was also charged with manslaughter.

The two men also turned themselves in to the 101st Precinct last week after a plea for information was released by the NYPD.

Amos has six previous arrests, including theft, criminal mischief, criminal contempt and sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile, crime is only escalating in the Big Apple — with an overall increase of more than 35 percent from the same time last year.

The increase is a nearly 40 percent increase in robberies, with more than 11,000 reported so far in 2022 compared to just about 8,000 at the same time last year.

Attacks like the one against the taxi drivers have also risen nearly 19 percent, with more than 17,200 cases so far this year.

And rape cases are up nearly 9 percent.