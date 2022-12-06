Group of MPs accuse UAE officials of issuing bogus fraud charges against Ryan Cornelius’ wife

A group of lawmakers and peers, including former opposition leader Iain Duncan Smith, have accused UAE officials of using baseless legal action to intimidate the wife of a British man languishing in a Dubai jail.

Parliamentarians say the Arab state arranged for Heather Cornelius to be charged in Bahrain as payback for her efforts to free her husband Ryan, who has spent nearly 15 years behind bars in Dubai.

“This outrageous display of revenge against a defenseless woman on British soil has been made possible through inaction by the British government,” the letter reads.

Cornelius, 67, has been incarcerated at Dubai Central Prison since 2008 and currently shares a shipping container-sized cell with five other inmates.

The property developer was building a 20 million square foot luxury polo resort in the region called The Plantation when he was charged with fraud over a £372 million loan he received from Dubai Islamic Bank.

His supporters, such as London-based financier and activist Bill Browder, insist the father-of-three was the victim of a staggeringly corrupt plot orchestrated at the highest level in Dubai by Mohammed al-Shaibani, a figure close to the sheikh. .

They say al-Shaibani was motivated by his desire to seize Mr. Cornelius’s lucrative portfolio of properties, including The Plantation.

Al-Shaibani was implicated in the brutal kidnappings of the Sheikh’s daughters, Princesses Shamsa and Latifa, as they tried to flee Dubai.

Now, in a letter to the Foreign Secretary, supporters including Chris Bryant MP and Liberal Lord Timothy Clement-Jones are accusing the emirate of using intimidation tactics against Ms Cornelius, 63.

Parliamentarians say officials have orchestrated a ‘bogus trial’ against Ms Cornelius by arranging for financial fraud charges to be brought against her in the nearby Arab state of Bahrain.

The charges are almost identical to those originally brought against her husband (and which, tellingly, had been thrown out of court for lack of evidence, before the Dubai authorities intervened).

The MPs’ letter alleges that at least three hearings have been held without the presence of Ms Cornelius or her lawyer.

“This has all the hallmarks of a mock trial,” he says.

“It is almost certainly not a coincidence that it comes a month after Ms Cornelius wrote to the five largest foreign investors in Dubai Islamic Bank, drawing their attention to the UN ruling and asking if it fit with their policies. of ethical investment”.

The government is also criticized in the letter for not responding to the findings of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention that Mr. Cornelius should be released.

‘The findings couldn’t be clearer: Ryan Cornelius never received a fair trial; the imprisonment of him was arbitrary; his continued detention amounts to torture.

“For it to have taken no action in response to findings as compelling as this falls far short of British public expectations of what their own government should be able to count on.”

The letter refers to the bizarre incident when the United Arab Emirates Embassy in London decided to close in the middle of the day when Ms Cornelius and her 20-year-old son Josh, who has not seen his father since he was six , arrived to deliver a personal plea. for mercy to the Ruler of Dubai.

The embassy flags had been removed, the building’s plaques were covered in A4 sheets of paper, the doors were locked and the lights were out when Josh and Mrs. Cornelius visited in October to make the case.

Josh had no choice but to slip his letter under the embassy door, since even the mailbox was locked.

Although the case has attracted much media coverage, including in this newspaper, Mr. Cornelius will not be released for another 17 years.

Lord Clement-Jones told the Mail On Sunday: ‘Indeed, a British citizen has been allowed to rot in jail. This is absolutely unacceptable.

An FCDO spokesperson said: ‘We are supporting a British man detained in the United Arab Emirates.

‘The FCDO takes all reports of human rights violations very seriously and raises concerns with local authorities when appropriate.

“We are carefully analyzing the conclusions of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.”

A spokesperson for the UAE Embassy in the UK said: “The UAE judicial system is independent and fair, guaranteeing the mandatory presence of a translator at all stages, the right to seek a lawyer at all stages, the provision of counsel at the state’s expense if the defendant is unable to appoint counsel, and the right to appeal.’