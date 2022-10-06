Group forms to try to block marijuana legalization in ND

An addiction counselor who helped defeat a proposal to legalize marijuana in North Dakota four years ago has formed a new opposition group that aims to do it again in November.

Kristie Spooner announced her group, Healthy and Productive North Dakota, less than five weeks before Election Day and after some major 2018 opposition financiers announced they would sit down the struggle of 2022.

The measure would allow people over 21 in North Dakota to use and own up to 1 ounce of marijuana and grow up to three marijuana plants.

“Kristie and other people in North Dakota were very concerned about the measure,” said Luke Niforatos, who helped Spooner launch the group. “We haven’t seen an organized effort catch on before, so we’re doing it before it’s too late.”

The group had raised just $750 on Thursday of Niforatos’ contribution as executive vice president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a Virginia-based political organization against the legalization of marijuana. But he said the group hopes to raise at least $200,000 for digital, radio and billboard advertising.

Another group that supports legalization, The New Approach, has raised about $550,000, treasurer Mark Friese said.

Niforatos said he wasn’t worried about the cash disadvantage.

“I don’t think we necessarily have to beat our opponents to beat them because 60% of North Dakotans voted against just four years ago.”

Nineteen states and Washington, DC have legalized recreational marijuana. Supporters think the 2016 state vote to allow medical marijuana suggests they can win in conservative North Dakota.

Legalization proposals are also on the ballot so far this fall in South Dakota, Missouri and Maryland.

____

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a national, not-for-profit service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on classified issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter.

