Groundhog Day! Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for repeating that the Holocaust was not a matter of race

Whoopi Goldberg issued an apology Tuesday following backlash for repeating her claim in a recent interview that the Holocaust was not about race.

The Oscar-winning actress was suspended from The View in February for saying the Holocaust was not about race, but about “white-on-white” violence and “the inhumanity of man to man.”

Goldberg readily repeated his controversial comments last week, when he pointed out that the Nazis certainly believed the Holocaust was about race.

On Tuesday, he apologized, saying that “it was never my intention to seem like I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after speaking with and hearing from people like rabbis and friends old and new.”

Surviving children in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp after liberation, 1945. Godlberg said it was not an act of racism because it involved two white groups.

‘Recently, while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what he had said and why, and tried to recount that moment,” Goldberg said in a declaration to Yahoo.

“It was never my intention to sound like I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after speaking and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weigh in. I’m still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything, everyone told me.”

Goldberg went on to say, “I think the Holocaust was about race, and I’m still as sorry as I was then that I upset and hurt and angered people.” My sincerest apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a remake of the theme. I promise you it wasn’t. In this age of growing anti-Semitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I have always been on the side of the Jewish people and always will be. My support for them has not wavered and never will.’

Her apology was issued on Tuesday after Anti-Defamation League (ADL) chief Jonathan Greenblatt criticized her for the “offensive” comments.

“Whoopi Goldberg’s comments about the Holocaust and race are deeply offensive and incredibly disappointing, especially since this is not the first time she has made comments like this,” Greenblatt said in a statement. “At a time when anti-Semitic incidents have surfaced in the United States, you should realize that making such ignorant statements can have real consequences.”

Goldberg repeated his controversial comments last week in an interview with The Sunday Times following his appearance on ‘Till’.

‘Yeah, but that’s the killer, isn’t it?’ she said The London Times.

The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why do you believe them? They are Nazis. Why believe what they are saying?

She said the Holocaust “wasn’t originally” about race.

Remember who they were killing first. They weren’t killing racially; they were physically killing. They were killing people they considered mentally deficient. And then they made this decision.

She said that being Jewish was not a race like being black, because it was not identifiable.

“That doesn’t change the fact that you can’t tell a Jew on the street,” he said. you could find me You couldn’t find them. That was the point he was making.

“But you’d have thought I’d had some big old stinky shit on the table, bare bottom.” The star was born Caryn Elaine Johnson and says her stage name is a nod to her distant Jewish ancestry.

Goldberg, 67, was speaking with The times London to promote her new film Till, returning to fraught territory she’d previously wandered into: questioning the biology of transgender people, claiming she wasn’t sexually harassed as an actress because she was intimidating and black, and saying she was confused by which sexually abused actresses ‘just took it’.

Goldberg was also recently embroiled in a dispute over transgender people and found herself accused of transphobia after she said “men don’t have eggs” during a discussion about abortion.

Goldberg, when asked about the row, said: “But men don’t have eggs.”

When the interviewer said that trans men, biologically born female, do have eggs, Goldberg replied: “They can have eggs, but they don’t get pregnant.” Are they? I think you have to make some arrangements for those eggs to be fertilized. But I have questions because trans men, they told me, still have their prostates.’

Goldberg was asked about the controversy last year when a white artist depicted Emmett Till, the subject of his new film, in a painting displayed at the Whitney in New York City.

Some critics said that a white person should not use black suffering for art.

Goldberg disagreed.

‘Well, they said the same thing about Steven Spielberg filming The Color Purple, right?’ she said.

‘I don’t think you have to be [black] to recognize and empathize. But that’s me.

He said that there was a necessary debate about the casting of people, to ensure that there is equal opportunity and representation.

‘As an actor I like to feel like I can do anything; I can play anyone,’ he said.

“And now I know there are things I probably shouldn’t do, not be.”

She added: ‘You think, ‘Wait a minute. Yes, she could do it, but who’s around that she should do it?

And sometimes it’s hard, because you don’t want to quit.

“But sometimes you have to, because you have to get people used to casting Asians to play Asians.”

Goldberg admitted to Colbert that she “hurt me a lot” with her comments about the Holocaust.

“When you talk about being racist, you can’t call it racism,” he said. ‘This was wicked. This was not skin based. You couldn’t tell who was Jewish. You had to dig in and find out. My point is: they had to do the work.

‘If the Klan comes down the street and I’m standing with a Jewish friend, I’m going to run, but if my friend decides not to run, they’ll pass most of the time because you can’t tell who. he is jewish. You do not know.

His appearance on Colbert, where he also announced his return to the Star Trek franchise, came hours after he apologized for his comments, which sparked worldwide backlash, earlier that day.

“The Holocaust was about the systematic annihilation of the Jewish people by the Nazis, whom they considered an inferior race. I am corrected,’ she tweeted.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never stop. I’m sorry for the damage I’ve caused.

She also said during the interview: ‘I feel like, being black, when we talk about race it’s a very different thing to me.

‘So I said that I thought the Holocaust was not about race. And he made people very angry. I get a lot of emails from people and a lot of anger.

“But I thought it was a standout discussion because as a black person I think of race as something I can see.”

The Manhattan-born Academy Award-winning actress and comedian, who has hosted The View since 2007, told Colbert she received a lot of criticism for her comments.

“It upset a lot of people, which was never my intention,” Goldberg said.

‘People were very angry and said no, we are one race. And I understand. I felt different. I respect everything everyone tells me. I don’t want to fake apologies.

‘I’m very upset that people misinterpreted what I was saying. And that’s why they say that I’m an anti-Semite and that I deny the Holocaust and all those other things that I would never think of doing. I thought we were having a discussion about race, which everyone is having.

Goldberg, known for her provocative and controversial comments, admitted to Colbert that she “hurt me a lot” with her remarks about the Holocaust.

‘People decided that I was a certain way. And I’m not,” she insisted. And I’m devastated that people see me that way. I did it to myself.

“This is my thought process and I will work hard not to think that way again.”

Goldberg started the firestorm during a panel discussion with her View co-hosts about a Tennessee school board banning the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel Maus.

Art Spiegelman’s book on the Nazi atrocities his parents faced has been a ‘reference text’ in the curriculum and is used by schools across the country.

“Let’s be honest about it,” he said.

‘The Holocaust is not about race. It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It is about the lack of humanity of man towards man. That’s what it’s all about.

Co-hosts Ana Navarro, Joy Behar and Sarah Haines argued with her, but Goldberg was unrepentant.

‘These are two groups of white people. You are missing the point. The moment you make it a run, go down this alley. Let’s talk about what it is, is how people treat each other,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg’s comments were met with criticism on both sides of the Atlantic, with many criticizing the actress for her misunderstanding.

Stop Antisemitism, a non-profit organization, tweeted: ‘Breaking news @WhoopiGoldberg. 6 million of us were gassed, starved and massacred because the Nazis considered us an inferior race. How dare you minimize our trauma and suffering!’

The Auschwitz Memorial in Poland tweeted a link to the Holocaust story.

‘@WhoopiGoldberg, Holocaust: The Destruction of European Jewry.

‘A seven-chapter online course on the history of the Holocaust. Links to all the chapters below in the tweet.

Goldberg, who began his career as a comedian and in cutting-edge theater companies, has a history of supporting wife beaters, racial harassers and even a serial rapist.

However, she remains one of the co-hosts of the popular daytime show because her unfiltered outbursts are often required viewing on TV.

The Academy Award winner and one of only 16 people to have won an ‘EGOT’ (an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony) has remained decidedly controversial throughout her checkered career.