Groundbreaking Science Reveals Gribshunden’s Shipwreck Secrets

Digital scanning. Credit: Brett Seymour



New excavations have revealed more secrets of Gribshunden, the flagship of Dano-Norwegian King Hans that mysteriously sank in 1495 off the coast of Ronneby, Sweden. The wreck is internationally important as the world’s best-preserved ship from the Age of Exploration – a proxy for the ships of Christopher Columbus and Vasco da Gama.

In August and September, a scientific team from Lund University, the Blekinge Museum and the Danish Viking Ship Museum excavated parts of the wreck. Artifacts recovered include artillery, sidearms, and key parts of the steering gear and stern castle. 3D models of key structural components have enabled the first digital reconstructions of the ship.

“No other ship from the time of exploration has survived intact,” said Lund University scientific leader Brendan Foley. “Gribshunden provides new insights into those voyages. We now understand the actual size and layout of those ships that changed the world. And more than that, we see how this ship functioned as King Hans’s floating castle.”

Lund University Ph.D. candidate Paola Derudas and Viking Ship Museum specialist Mikkel Thomsen combined 3D models of the artillery, rudder, tiller and keel to recreate the stern castle. This is the part of the ship that the king and the nobles probably occupied, in addition to gunners and helmsmen. Comparisons of this tightly bounded area with medieval castles on land suggest that the hierarchical divisions of space must have been relaxed while the king was at sea.

Credit: Brett Seymour



In the bow of the ship, 3D models of the prow and the hawsers (through which the anchor lines passed) provide clues about the functions of the forecastle of crew accommodation, ship handling and fortification. Strangely enough, no artillery was found there. Was it salvaged after 1495, or were the ship’s guns mounted only in the aft half of the ship?

King Hans’ ambition was to unite the entire Scandinavian region under his crown. Gribshunden was an essential new technology in this endeavor. The ship was one of the first warships built specifically to carry artillery. Hans personally traveled on the ship through his empire and beyond: to Norway, Gotland and Sweden. The ship was his administrative center for months, while at the same time exuding royal power in every port of call. Often the ship was the center of a squadron or fleet: in 1486 more than 600 Danish nobles and senior clergy on dozens of ships accompanied Hans to Norway, where he established a new currency.

On Gribshunden’s final voyage, it led another squadron to a political summit in Kalmar, Sweden, where Hans expected to be elected King of Sweden and fulfill his vision of a Scandinavian union. The ship was loaded with prestigious goods to impress the Swedish council, and many of those items are awaiting archaeological discovery.

“A big puzzle remains: what really sank Gribshunden?” asks Foley. “Medieval records show that there was a fire and an explosion, but we saw no signs of that. Perhaps next year’s excavation will provide evidence of the catastrophe.”

Atlantic sturgeon in the king’s pantry: unique discovery in 1495 Baltic Sea wreck

Provided by Lund . University

