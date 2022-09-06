Groundbreaking mathematical formula paves the way for exciting developments in the health, energy and food industries

A groundbreaking new equation has been developed to precisely model diffuse motion through permeable material for the very first time. Credit: University of Bristol



A groundbreaking mathematical equation has been discovered that could transform medical procedures, natural gas extraction and plastic packaging production in the future.

The new equation, developed by scientists at the University of Bristol, indicates that diffuse motion through permeable material can be precisely modeled for the very first time. It comes a century after leading physicists Albert Einstein and Marian von Smoluchowski deduced the first diffusion equation, and marks significant advances in representing motion for a wide variety of entities, from microscopic particles and natural organisms to man-made devices.

Until now, scientists looking at the movement of particles through porous materials, such as biological tissues, polymers, various rocks and sponges, had to rely on approximations or incomplete perspectives.

The findings, published today in the journal Physical Assessment Examoffer a new technique that offers exciting opportunities in a wide variety of environments, including health, energy and the food industry.

Lead author Toby Kay, who holds a Ph.D. in Engineering Mathematics, said: “This marks a fundamental step forward since Einstein and Smoluchowski’s studies on diffusion. It revolutionizes the modeling of diffusing entities through complex media of all scales, from cellular components and geological connections to environmental habitats.

“Previously, mathematical attempts to represent motion through environments littered with objects that impede motion, known as permeable barriers, have been limited. By solving this problem, we are paving the way for exciting progress in many different sectors because permeable barriers are routinely are found by animals, cellular organisms and humans.”

Creativity in mathematics takes different forms and one of them is the connection between different levels of description of a phenomenon. In this case, it was possible to find the new equation by microscopically representing random motion and then zooming out to describe the process macroscopically.

Further research is needed to apply this mathematical tool to experimental applications, which could improve products and services. For example, being able to accurately model the diffusion of water molecules through biological tissue will facilitate the interpretation of diffusion-weighted magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) measurements. It can also provide a more accurate representation of the air dispersion through food packaging materials, helping to determine shelf life and contamination risk. In addition, quantifying the behavior of foraging animals that interact with macroscopic barriers, such as fences and roads, could provide better predictions about the impact of climate change on wildlife conservation.

Using geolocators, cell phones and other sensors, the tracking revolution has generated motion data of increasing quantity and quality over the past 20 years. This has highlighted the need for more sophisticated modeling tools to represent the movement of diverse entities in their environment, from natural organisms to man-made devices.

Senior author Dr. Luca Giuggioli, Associate Professor in Complexity Sciences at the University of Bristol, said: “This new fundamental equation is another example of the importance of constructing tools and techniques to represent diffusion when space is heterogeneous; that is, when the underlying environment changes from location to location.

“It builds on another highly anticipated solution in 2020 of a mathematical conundrum to describe random motion in a limited space. This latest discovery is a further important step forward in improving our understanding of motion in all its shapes and forms – collectively.” the mathematics of motion – which has many exciting potential applications.”

More information:

Toby Kay and Luca Giuggioli, Diffusion through Permeable Interfaces: Fundamental Equations and their Application to First Pass and Local Time Statistics, Physical Assessment Exam (2022). Toby Kay and Luca Giuggioli, Diffusion through Permeable Interfaces: Fundamental Equations and their Application to First Pass and Local Time Statistics,(2022). journals.aps.org/prresearch/ac … 9165d2cc3a57a416bdf4

