Groom in China is killed by lightning strike while posing for engagement photoshoot with fiancée

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A groom was killed by lightning while posing for engagement photos with his fiancée at a popular tourist spot in China.

The horrific incident took place on Wednesday, August 24 at China’s Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in Yunnan Province.

The man, referred to as Ruan by Chinese media, died instantly after being struck by lightning while photographers were snapping photos of him and his partner in Spruce Meadow.

Before the lightning struck, Chinese authorities issued a yellow weather warning, the third highest among the country’s weather system.

A groom was killed by a lightning strike (pictured above) while posing for engagement photos with his fiancée at China’s Jade Dragon Mountain

Jade Dragon Mountain (pictured above) is a popular tourist spot known for its beautiful scenery

Despite the warning, the couple decided to continue with the planned photo shoot.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and could be seen with the man in the pouring rain.

The Chinese government investigated whether air pollution in recent years had an impact on whether or not people are affected.

A 2017 report found strikes nearly kill or injure 4,000 people in China per year.

The shocking news comes after too a British woman was struck by lightning in Croatia six days ago.

MailOnline broke the story that a 48-year-old woman was in critical condition and her doctor stated her life was “in danger”.