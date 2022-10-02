Groom dislocates elbow during dance floor wedding in Sydney: Chris and Helen Quinn: Parkway Drive

<!–

A red-faced groom spent his wedding night in hospital after dislocating his shoulder in an awkward fall on the dance floor.

Adam Quinn decided to surprise his bride Helen in front of friends and family with a bizarre song choice at their reception in Manly on Sydney’s Northern Beaches on March 6.

The couple’s big day had been moved four times due to Covid-19.

But things didn’t quite go according to plan that night.

Velvet Wattle videographer Tom Healy captured Mr Quinn serenading his ‘mortified’ bride with a song by metalcore band Parkway Drive before she was seen running from the dance floor.

Moments later, Mr. Quinn is bouncing around with mates on the dance floor covered in spilled beer and champagne.

He slips awkwardly, lands heavily on his hand and hyper-extends his elbow, prompting a mixed reaction of horror and amusement from the guests.

Adam Quinn (pictured during the fall) had a moment on his wedding night he’s pretty much forgotten

‘I sang a classic love song, I thought it was really romantic,’ explains the sheepish groom in the video afterwards.

‘But then I took a spill on a Corona! I think I’ve dislocated my elbow.’

The footage also shows the paramedics turning up and Mr Quinn using a morphine-laced green whistle against the excruciating pain.

“How good is getting married?” you hear jokes.

The video shows Mr Quinn being dragged from the scene, accompanied by his new wife, still in her wedding dress, to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

As guests partied late into the night, Mr Quinn had been knocked unconscious so doctors could ‘pop’ his elbow back into place.

Groom Adam Quinn (pictured) was in a lot of pain as he waited for paramedics to arrive

He spent the rest of the night in the hospital sleeping off the pain from his horrific fall.

‘In sickness and in health,’ Mrs Quinn cheekily captioned a selfie in a hospital bed on her wedding night.

Videographer Mr. Healy told Daily Mail Australia it was one of the most memorable wedding moments he has witnessed.

It’s definitely up there, he said.

Bride Helen Quinn took a cheeky hospital selfie as her new husband slept off the pain

The Quinns have been together for six years and have a 17-month-old son.

Ms Quinn actually didn’t see her groom’s ugly fall as she fled back to the room moments earlier.

“He came out to me and he was white as a ghost,” she said 7news.com.au.

‘He told me he thought he had broken his arm. It turned out that he had dislocated his elbow.

‘We pretty much just snuck out the back door to reception.’

Six months on, Mr Quinn has since made a full recovery.

“It’s quite embarrassing and I get a little triggered looking at the pictures and watching the video,” his wife laughed.