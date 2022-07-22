Groom chooses favourite stallion as best man at his wedding- and he even attended the honeymoon 

A groom has revealed how he secretly chose his favorite stallion as his best man at his wedding – explaining that his bride was “shocked” when she saw the horse.

Paul Boyles, 47, of County Durham, struggled to pick a best man for his May wedding to Kay, 48, but ultimately decided he wanted his former racecourse King Erik to be part of the big day.

The groom secretly arranged for the 17.2-hand horse, which they bought last year and lives in a stable, to walk down the aisle with the bridal party at the George Washington Hotel.

Meanwhile, Paul has also asked the hotel to Black Beauty theme tune as Kay entered the wedding venue.

But despite Paul’s enthusiasm for the horse’s involvement, he confessed: “Kay’s look on her face was in sheer horror when she saw Erik.’

Paul Boyles, 47, married his wife Kay, 48, and arranged for his former racehorse, King Erik, to surprise her and act as his best man

Paul arranged for the horse to have the wedding rings in a special pouch on his saddle and asked the audience to play the Black Beauty themed tune as Kay walked down the aisle

Paul, a store manager for Lidl, said he had no intention of having anyone act as his witness at first, explaining: ‘At first I wouldn’t have a witness.

“At a wedding, the worst job is being the best man because you have to be funny. You don’t want to put that pressure on anyone.’

He added: “I never raced before until July 2021, I actually only got on Erik in October.

“It took up to six months for the wedding and I developed a bond with Erik and I thought I wanted him at the wedding.

Paul even took Erik on the couple’s honeymoon, which saw horses hacked for 11 days in Wales after he scrapped their original plan to go to Italy (pictured)

“I thought I’d keep it quiet and get my friend Steph to drive Erik down the aisle. I asked her, “Are you going to ride with my best man at the wedding?”

“We went to the hotel with Erik, which was a bit of a secret mission, and she drove around the room.

She said, “We’ll try an aisle ride.”

“Then over the next few months I practiced in an indoor arena to get him used to chairs and the like, while Steph dressed him completely.”

He added: “I ordered flowers for his mane, it was a complete secret. He had the rings.’

But despite Kay’s “horror” when she saw the horse, Paul confessed that he was overjoyed with the outcome of the big day.

Paul revealed how many of the guests compared the magical moment to ‘a fairytale’ or something from ‘a Disney movie’

After taking pictures with the couple, Erik returned to his field and appeared on a live video feed at the reception where he held his witness

He added: “He was there from 1pm, he left at 3pm and he didn’t set foot wrong.

“Some of the words that were used were like a fairy tale, it was like a Disney movie. The Black Beauty music was playing, I love that.

“As soon as we finished the ceremony, the sun came out. It was absolutely incredible.

“It was sort of fingers crossed.”

In sweet footage, the couple is seen on their wedding day, followed by Paul’s “witness” Erik, who kept the rings in a special pouch on his saddle.

Erik returned to his field and appeared on a live video feed at the reception where he held his witness.

After their wedding, Paul and Kay took Erik on an 11-day honeymoon with horses.

The couple said their honeymoon was amazing and joked that it’s not every day you take your best man on a trip

After scrapping their plans to go to Italy, they took their horse on their honeymoon to Wales.

Paul added: “We were originally going to Italy for our honeymoon, but then I decided we had to leave with the horses, so we borrowed another horse.

‘I booked a place in Wales, Kay didn’t know. We spent 11 days there hacking. It was amazing.

“I put a photo on the back of the horse box that reads ‘Just Married’. We had people beeping and cheering.

“You don’t honeymoon with your best man every day.

“I think the bride loves the witness more than the horse. If she could have married Erik that day, she would have.’

Kay, a site manager, said, “We’re just happy that Erik has a great life… He’s a much-loved horse.

‘For us it’s one happy story. It was truly a special wedding day.

“Erik even walked down the aisle and put the rings in a candy bag on the saddle and stood there while we finished the shift.”