Groom and five guests mysteriously die at wedding in Nigeria with bride and seven others in hospital

A groom and five guests have died mysteriously after attending a wedding in Nigeria, while the bride and seven others are treated in hospital.

Obinna Dieke, 33, and his wife Nebechi married Friday in a ceremony attended by their friends and family near the town of Enugu, southern Nigeria.

But the next morning, 14 of the guests, including the newly married couple, were found unconscious in the family home with frothy discharge around their mouths, local police said.

The victims were rushed to hospital, but Obinna and five others were pronounced dead. Nebechi and seven other guests are now being treated at the hospital.

It is not known what caused the death, but locals have suggested it was food poisoning or carbon dioxide poisoning from a power generator they brought into their home.

Police said an autopsy will be performed on the six victims to determine the cause of death.

The newlyweds and their guests had returned to their childhood home after the wedding for a celebration.

Police spokesman Daniel Ndukwe told the Nigerian newspaper Premium times that when none of the wedding guests came out of the house the next day, neighbors broke into the front door.

They found the guests unconscious with frothy discharge from their mouths.

“They were immediately taken to hospital, where six of them were confirmed dead and placed in the morgue for safekeeping and autopsy, while the others are responding to treatment,” Ndukwe said.

A community leader said Obinnaa, Nebechi and their wedding guests had gone to their family home for a celebration the night before they were found dead.

The leader, who has not been named, said he believes they died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a portable power generator they brought inside because it was raining.

Portable generators generate deadly carbon monoxide gas and therefore should never be used indoors or placed too close to a house.

“It was raining and there was a generator outside,” the community leader said.

“They brought the generator into the hallway. So because they were drunk and didn’t know what it meant to get the generator going, and then they were asleep,” he added.

“I think carbon monoxide may have filled the whole room. It was the people who went there in the morning to greet them, who broke the door open and saw them all unconscious,’ he said.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident.