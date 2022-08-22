Grocery shopping Costco Door named the best renovation feature: Best home hacks of 2022

<!–

A construction company owner was stunned with what’s been called a “genius” home renovation feature that speeds up the weekly grocery store.

Stephanie Daileyfrom Utah, is a licensed custom home builder and recently completed a ‘Costco door’ that connects her garage directly to the utility room for easy unpacking of groceries,

“Everyone loves the Costco door,” she said in a video. ‘It’s a must have!’

The feature can technically be installed anywhere, but is most useful if the garage and kitchen share a wall.

The small door also has a lock to ensure the safety of the homeowner if they accidentally leave their garage door open.

“This is absolutely genius,” said one woman.

She added, “I don’t have to carry my groceries around the house anymore.”

“There’s nothing I hate more than carrying heavy bags up the stairs,” said another. “This would be great for my back pain.”

What are the most popular renovation features in 2022? Mudrooms to store clothes and shoes ‘outside’

Home offices with a lot of natural night

Huge kitchen islands instead of dining tables for families to eat together

A Butler’s Pantry for plenty of storage and a tidy kitchen area

Walk-in closets with illuminated shoe racks

But others have discovered an unexpected advantage of the supermarket door.

“Perfect for a quick escape in case of intruders,” one man said.

“It can also lead to a safe room if positioned correctly,” added another.