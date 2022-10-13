Grizzlies vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena

The Memphis Grizzlies spend $62,523,444 per win, while the Detroit Pistons have won no games

Game time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday, October 13, 2022

Broadcast information

National television: NBA TV

Home TV: Bally Sports DET

Off TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Home radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Road Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

When the game is up and running, you can follow it here!