WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Grizzlies vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-2) play the Detroit Pistons (3-3) at Little Caesars Arena

Game time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday, October 13, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 0, Detroit Pistons 0 (7:00 p.m. ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Killian Hayes out due to right hip pain, according to injury report – 19:08

1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Killian Hayes is out due to right hip pain 19:08

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Piston starters: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 18:52

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Some pregame action from Ja Morant. He had 23 points against the Magic on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/OXMOW95ucp6:51 PM

1665530942 287 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

From 5⃣ for the preseason final.
@Jaden Ivey

@Cade Cunningham

@Isaiah Stewart

@Bojan Bogdanovic

🔹 @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/EzI4cVcSgF6:50 pm

1665702709 56 Grizzlies vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
1665530942 287 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

OOTD: Preseason Edition pic.twitter.com/3pcJ9bpvD56:40 PM

1665702709 460 Grizzlies vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
1665702709 252 Grizzlies vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
1665702709 392 Grizzlies vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
1665702709 761 Grizzlies vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Piston Starters: Cade, Ivey, Saddiq, Bojan and Beef Stew – 18:32

Grizzlies vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Tonight’s appetizers:
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Bojan Bogdanovic
Saddiq Bey
Isaiah Stewart- 18:31

Grizzlies vs Magic Play by play highlights and reactions
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Regular entrees for the Grizzlies tonight. Another dress rehearsal for the regular season. – 18:31

1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Jason Wilson, who has an ESPN document on Oct. 16 (5:00 PM) — which was co-executive, produced by Pistons owner Tom Gores — will be at the game tonight.
“The Cave of Adullam” focuses on the transformational training academy that Wilson runs through martial arts for young men in Detroit – 5:59 PM

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Casey on how Ivey compares to Ja Morant:
“I think his playing and his mannerisms are a lot like Ja. That experience is something he can look at…A great example of how you want to play.” – 5:49 PM

Grizzlies vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Isaiah Livers, Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo, Killian Hayes, Nerlens Noel and Marvin Bagley III are all out tonight.
Kevin Knox and Bojan Bogdanovic are available. – 17:42

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Kevin Knox and Bojan Bogdanovic are available tonight.
Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo, Nerlens Noel, Isaiah Livers and Alec Burks are out. – 5:39 p.m.

1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons OUT for the final preseason game: Alec Burks, Diallo, Killian Hayes, Nerlens Noel and Marvin Bagley.
Knox and Bogdanovic are available. – 5:38 p.m.

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

#Grizzlies are guarding Desmond Bane as they warm up. He had 33 points against the Magic on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/8FG2i2MKtB17:32

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf strain) and Hamidou Diallo (quad) get some shots during the pre-match warm-ups. – 17:28

1665702710 504 Grizzlies vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

It’s been a rough century for Tennessee fans in Memphis. But things are going up. I spoke to a Memphian who expresses her dedication with a fake leg from UT. Yes, an orange prosthesis. The ultimate rocky prop. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec…5:05 p.m.

1665359644 977 LeBron James is out against Warriors
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Cleveland #browns remember Daniel Carlson’s cautionary tale as kicker Cade York struggles beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… through @beaconjournal16:37

1665530942 287 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Celebrate #NationalFetchDay with the #Pistons and Chuckit! Stop by the Pistons Performance Center on October 15 for free gear, good friends and great dogs! While you’re there, get an eternal friend from @friendsofdacc. #MakeFetchHappen
Register now: pic.twitter.com/dlJk53njOq4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON

1665702710 808 Grizzlies vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
1665529851 872 Grizzlies vs Magic Play by play highlights and reactions
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

#BeyondGrit SZN 5 Ep 4: 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 I

Dive deeper as we prepare for the journey ahead. Coach Jenkins, @Yes Morant + @Desmond Bane are all micronized.
@MountainDew | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/mH3LdrB50x15:12

1665530943 837 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#pistonsKillian Hayes gets chances in a 3 Guard lineup with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey: bit.ly/3VrMDtc14:47
Grizzlies vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
David Locke @DLocke09

Using Points Acquired Offensive Rankings with Defensive Rank Predictions – Projected Western Conference Playoff and Play-in
1, Minnesota
2. Phoenix
3. Denver
4, Golden State
5. New Orleans
6. Lakers
Play in
7. Clippers
8. Memphis
9. Dallas
10. Sacramento pic.twitter.com/FlxozvEEHo14:36

1665702711 69 Grizzlies vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
1665235132 351 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Keith Smith @Keith Smith NBA

Minimum cuts/conversions needed for each NBA team:
ATL 0
FOREST 3
BKN 3
CH 6
CHI 2
CLE 4
TALL 1
DEN 2
DET 3
GSW 4
HOLD 4
IND 3
LAC 4
LAL 4
MEM 3
MIA 4
MIL 3
MIN 3
NOP 4
NYK 3
OKC 3
ORL 3
PHI 2
PHX 3
PO 0
SAC 1
SAS 2
TOR 3
UTA 3
WAS 3
0 = already in the regular season roster compliance – 14:03

1665235130 583 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley praised Caleb Houstan for his rebounding and cutting against the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/PWAoqNTHcK1.13 pm

1665702711 507 Grizzlies vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Grizzlies are one of five teams targeted this year in Bleacher Report/Mitchell and Ness’ “NBA Remix” series, which forms merch between NBA looks and local hip-hop artists.
Grizz x Three 6 Mafia
Story: pic.twitter.com/2RT7dfrlHJ13:09

1665702711 216 Grizzlies vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
1665702711 985 Grizzlies vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
1665702712 121 Grizzlies vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
1665530942 287 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
#pistons web editor @Keith_Langlois answers your questions about the young core of the team.
: op.nba.com/3SVfynY13:02
1665702712 44 Grizzlies vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR

The @Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team has signed EJ Onu and Romeo Weems. In addition, the Grizzlies waived Matthew Hurt and Sean McDermott. pic.twitter.com/Z722TNCL5N1:00 pm

1665702712 829 Grizzlies vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More