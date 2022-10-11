WhatsNew2Day
Grizzlies vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center

The Memphis Grizzlies spend $62,213,351 per win, while the Orlando Magic spend $63,835,316 per win

Game time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Broadcast information

National television: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Off TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Road Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

