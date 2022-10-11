Grizzlies vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) play against the Orlando Magic (1-1) at Amway Center
Game time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 0, Orlando Magic 0 (7:00 p.m. ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
This is the game I wanted to see for Santi Aldama the last time Memphis played against Orlando. He will likely be compared to Paolo Banchero, a 255-pound power forward. Aldama talks a lot about the work he did on his body over the summer. A big, physical test today. – 19:03
first five out vs. Orlando Magic
Verizon | #BigMemphis – 6:40 PM
Yes Morant is warming up before going into the Magic tonight pic.twitter.com/E5sI5S6dSF – 6:33 pm
Pregame in Orlando for @Memphis Grizzlies vs Magic for Preseason Game 4 of 5. Same regular starters tonight as the last two games, with Jenkins saying dress rehearsal for rotation. pic.twitter.com/9PPFG26Wlg – 18:21
The Magic kicks off tonight with Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Terrence Ross and Cole Anthony against the Grizzlies. – 17:22
The following does not play for the tonight @Orlando Magic to Memphis:
– Markelle Fultz (left big toe fracture)
– Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery)
– Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery)
– Jalen Suggs (left knee bone bruise)
first five let’s make it
Magic starters vs. Memphis: Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:17 p.m.
RJ Hampton goes through his pregame warmup for Magic-Grizzlies: pic.twitter.com/jys6iJo2kt – 5:13 PM
RJ Hampton Warms Up Before Hosting The Grizzlies Tonight At Amway Center pic.twitter.com/WBHjCHmGLQ – 17:02
Re: LaMelo Ball: A grade 2 sprain is also known as a partial tear. Other players who support G2 ankle sprains include Mike Conley, Ja Morant and Trae Young. The average lost time is ~7 games (~19 days) and the lost time is pretty much the same when only guards are surveyed. – 4:29 PM
“I think Orlando has some of the best fans. They ride or die, no matter what. I’m excited to give them the new look @Orlando Magic straight away.” – @Wendell Carter Jr. on the team’s home preseason opener: op.nba.com/3SSedhD – 2:21 pm
The last of my pre-season preview columns.
Herrington: Absence of Jaren Jackson Jr. can be educational for Grizzlies dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 13.27 o’clock