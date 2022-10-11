WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Grizzlies vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) play against the Orlando Magic (1-1) at Amway Center

Game time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 0, Orlando Magic 0 (7:00 p.m. ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

This is the game I wanted to see for Santi Aldama the last time Memphis played against Orlando. He will likely be compared to Paolo Banchero, a 255-pound power forward. Aldama talks a lot about the work he did on his body over the summer. A big, physical test today. – 19:03

1665235130 583 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Yes Morant is warming up before going into the Magic tonight pic.twitter.com/E5sI5S6dSF6:33 pm

1665529852 632 Grizzlies vs Magic Play by play highlights and reactions
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck

Pregame in Orlando for @Memphis Grizzlies vs Magic for Preseason Game 4 of 5. Same regular starters tonight as the last two games, with Jenkins saying dress rehearsal for rotation. pic.twitter.com/9PPFG26Wlg18:21

1665529852 530 Grizzlies vs Magic Play by play highlights and reactions
1665529852 786 Grizzlies vs Magic Play by play highlights and reactions
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

the Magic are on TV tonight. – 17:32

1665235130 583 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Magic kicks off tonight with Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Terrence Ross and Cole Anthony against the Grizzlies. – 17:22

1665246297 935 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

The following does not play for the tonight @Orlando Magic to Memphis:
– Markelle Fultz (left big toe fracture)
– Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery)
– Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery)
– Jalen Suggs (left knee bone bruise)
#MagicTogether
#MagicTipOff5:20 p.m.

1665529852 187 Grizzlies vs Magic Play by play highlights and reactions
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

first five let’s make it
@Cole Anthony

@Terence Ross

@Franz Wagner

@Paolo Banchero

@Wendell Carter Jr.17:19

1665246297 935 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

TONIGHT’S APPETIZERS
PRESEASON GAME 4 vs MEMPHIS
2⃣2⃣F: @Franz Wagner

5⃣F: @Paolo Banchero

3⃣4⃣C: @Wendell Carter Jr.

3⃣1⃣G: @Terence Ross

5⃣0⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
1665246305 512 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL @BallyMagic
📲Bally Sports app; Bally Sports+
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether
#MagicTipOff – 5:17 p.m.

1665235132 149 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Khobi Prize @khobi_price

Magic starters vs. Memphis: Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:17 p.m.

1665235132 149 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Khobi Prize @khobi_price

RJ Hampton goes through his pregame warmup for Magic-Grizzlies: pic.twitter.com/jys6iJo2kt5:13 PM

1665235130 583 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

RJ Hampton Warms Up Before Hosting The Grizzlies Tonight At Amway Center pic.twitter.com/WBHjCHmGLQ17:02

1665235131 495 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothing

Re: LaMelo Ball: A grade 2 sprain is also known as a partial tear. Other players who support G2 ankle sprains include Mike Conley, Ja Morant and Trae Young. The average lost time is ~7 games (~19 days) and the lost time is pretty much the same when only guards are surveyed. – 4:29 PM

Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

“I think Orlando has some of the best fans. They ride or die, no matter what. I’m excited to give them the new look @Orlando Magic straight away.” – @Wendell Carter Jr. on the team’s home preseason opener: op.nba.com/3SSedhD2:21 pm

1665529852 187 Grizzlies vs Magic Play by play highlights and reactions
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Watch the new series behind the scenes, all access, “NBA Rookies: The Future Starts Now” new episodes appear daily.
Go to the @NBA app
pic.twitter.com/hpOp0QwBD414:13

1665529851 872 Grizzlies vs Magic Play by play highlights and reactions
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

new banner szn. you know the slang I pic.twitter.com/vj8wwiTtpB2:11 pm

1665529854 108 Grizzlies vs Magic Play by play highlights and reactions
1665529854 451 Grizzlies vs Magic Play by play highlights and reactions
Chris Herrington @Chris Herrington

The last of my pre-season preview columns.
Herrington: Absence of Jaren Jackson Jr. can be educational for Grizzlies dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec…13.27 o’clock

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More