Grizzlies plaster a quote from Warriors rival Draymond Green up in their weight room for motivation

The rivalry between the Warriors and the Grizzlies raged Friday when it was revealed that Memphis used a Draymond Green quote for motivation.

The two teams competed in the Western Conference semifinals last postseason and tempers flared off the field as the Warriors triumphed in the six games.

Years Jackson Jr. has now shared a TikTok video revealing that the Grizzlies wrote the green quote on a chalkboard in their gym that reads, “Memphis is going to get their reality check.”

Years Jackson Jr. (L) revealed that Memphis has a Draymond Green (R) quote in the weight room

Jackson posted a TikTok showing the quote on a blackboard in the weight room

The revelation comes after a heated dispute between the two teams last season that began during the Western Conference semifinals when both sides accused each other of “breaking the code.”

Grizzlies star Ja Morant seemingly accused Jordan Poole of ‘breaking the code’ in a now-deleted tweet after sustaining a knee injury during Game 3 of the controversial six-game series.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr previously said Dillon Brooks broke the code in Game 2 with a blatant foul penalty 2 on Gary Payton II, who broke his left elbow after being hit in the head from behind by Brooks.

The trash talk didn’t end with the series as Morant and Green dragged it into the off-season.

Morant claimed that Memphis is living ‘rent-free’ in the minds of the defending champions in an interview with Bleacher report.

Green responded to Morant’s comments on his podcast, criticizing the Warriors’ rivals for their “different level of oblivion.”

“Talking now to the team that won a championship after they beat you after they won a championship is a whole different level of oblivion,” he said on the Draymond Green Show.

‘It doesn’t get much more forgetful than that. And I think for them, now you’re expected to do that. You are now expected to win these games. And it’s not that easy when teams come for you.

“And so I think they’re going to get their reality check now. And it’s not like they can still win. They may still be able to win, but they will realize how much harder it is for them to win.

“And now that they’re talking the way they talk, they’d better get rid of that oblivion, because they better understand that these moments are huge right now.”

It seems those comments made their way back to Memphis with the quote now in the Grizzlies’ weight room to set them on fire for next season.