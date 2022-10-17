Grisly images show bareknuckle boxers competing in the ring at London O2 Arena brawl

Advertisement

Horrifying Photos Released Of The Bloody Aftermath Of The BYB 12 London Brawl at Indigo at the O2 Arena in London.

The BYB Extreme Fighting Series was founded in 2014 and this year’s competition was held yesterday.

The event is part of an extreme fighting series in which fighters of different nationalities attack opponents with their bare hands.

The fighters suffered horrific injuries, including scarred faces, swollen eyelids and open wounds, and many posed for photos in the aftermath of their battles.

The referee watches closely as two bare knuckle fighters fight each other in the ring. Outside the arena, a group of spectators can be seen watching the fight

These two challengers were pictured grabbing each other’s faces as they battle it out in a fierce battle

A naked boxer on their hands and jumps off the ground while continuing to fight their opponent in the ring. The event is part of an extreme fighting series that has been going on for many years

Two competitors seemed to hit each other in quick succession as they broke apart clumps. The fighter on the left is seen in pain and squinted as the man on the right wraps his biceps around his fist

One contestant was squatted between the ropes while holding a gold-colored boxing belt

Blood was spotted on the floor of the ring and on one of the participants’ white shoes. The contest, which was held on October 16, is in its twelfth episode and has been held for many years

An action shot of a woman’s nose being grabbed and held in a tight ball as she closes her eye. Her chest is drenched in blood and her shoulders have obvious spots too

JD Burns (directly above) is neatly hit in the face by his opponent

Bareknuckle boxers compete during BYB 12 London Brawl in Indigo at the O2 Arena in London, UK, October 16, 2022