Grinning Qatari fans took photos of Miss Croatia because they disapproved of her outfit local claims

Grinning Qatari fans snapped pictures of Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll at the World Cup for disapproving of her outfit, a high-profile local claimed.

During Croatia’s opening match with Morocco, the model, labeled the World Cup’s sexiest fan, appeared in a red and white bikini top and tight red leggings – drawing the attention of many in the audience.

A photo posted after the game showed smiling men in the stadium taking pictures of the 30-year-old model.

Mohammed Hassan Al-Jefairi, a prominent Qatari entrepreneur who created a robot, claimed the men were snapped off because they disapproved of her outfit.

In her most recent Instagram post to celebrate gaining a million followers, she posted a photo of a few men quickly catching a glimpse of her in a red and white check bikini top and tight red leggings taking pictures

Last night on Twitter, he wrote in response to the photo, “Just FYI they are taking a photo not because they like her but because they don’t like the way she is dressed wrong in regards to our culture.

“You can confirm this with any local Qatari. Probably to report it.’

Those visiting Qatar for the World Cup have been advised to cover their shoulders and avoid short skirts, with hefty fines and even prison sentences for fans who decide to show their numbers.

However, people on Twitter were not convinced by Mr Al-Jefairi’s defense of the men caught on camera.

One of them wrote: ‘No offense intended, sir, but your justification is funny. Their facial expressions, body language, and how they hold the phone all pretty clearly betray their intentions.

“You must admit that Qatari men are not infallible, by the way if you say this as a Qatari.”

Knoll had shared the image on her Instagram to celebrate winning a million and her fans were quick to point out the actions of the men in the photos.

One wrote: ‘That’s it, the man has been caught. The woman is waiting at home with a hammer!’

Another added: “Full support for Croatia.”

While most generally praised her position, some pointed out that the outfit did not suit Qatar’s clientele and broke the country’s strict dress rules for the World Cup.

Commenting on the potential culture clash, Knoll said: ‘At first I thought if the World Cup takes place there (Qatar) they will certainly allow us everything to make it comfortable for all fans without any restrictions.

“Then I heard about the rules and I was shocked. The dress code prohibits showing shoulders, knees, stomach and everything and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I don’t even have the clothes to cover all that.’

“I was super angry because if I’m not Muslim and if we respect the hijab and niqab in Europe, I think they should also respect our way of life, our religion and ultimately wearing dresses and bikinis because I’m Catholic from Croatia who is here because of the World Cup.’

Several of Knoll’s posts from last week also tag FIFA – which has reiterated Qatar’s strict rules regarding clothing.

She added: “But when I arrived I was surprised they didn’t make a problem with getting dressed, they let you wear whatever you want – except in government buildings, and ultimately that’s fine.”

When asked if she felt she would be arrested, Knoll said, “I’m never afraid of anything like that.”

It is not the first time that Knoll has come under fire for her choice of clothing.

In 2018 during the World Cup in Russia, the model again made headlines for her clothing.

Croatia will face Japan on Monday, kicking off at 3pm GMT, as the country battles it out in the last 16.