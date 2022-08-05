Griner’s Sentence Renews Pressure on President Biden

The proposal has already reshaped US diplomacy towards Russia, which had been frozen at a high level since Putin’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine. A phone call about the matter on July 29 between State Secretary Antony J. Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Sergey V. Lavrov, was their first conversation since the start of the war. But it seemed to leave the Kremlin unmoved. The White House says Russia has made an undisclosed bad faith counter-offer that the United States does not take seriously.

What you need to know about the Brittney Griner case

On Friday, Mr. Lavrov told reporters that the two countries would continue to discuss the issue through established channels. He reiterated the Kremlin’s insistence that the United States not discuss the negotiations publicly, although Russian media began linking Mr Bout’s case to Ms Griner’s case early this summer.

But the pressure is skewed. While Mr Putin has long sought the release of Mr Bout, perhaps out of loyalty to a man with deep ties to the Russian security state, the continued incarceration of the arms dealer costs Mr Putin little. In other words, time is in Mr Putin’s favor.

Mr Biden, on the other hand, is being squeezed from both sides.

On one side are Mrs. Griner’s supporters. Her wife, Cherelle Griner, has publicly urged Biden to make a deal with Putin as soon as possible. Those pleas were echoed by Mr Sharpton, Democratic activist groups, television pundits, professional athletes and social media celebrities. (Mr. Sharpton also called for Mr. Whelan’s release on Thursday.)

“How could she feel like America has her back?” That said NBA superstar LeBron James in mid-July. “I would feel like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?'”