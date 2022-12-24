Grinch that really would ruin Christmas! mother makes 6ft version of the Dr Seuss character

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He’s the character who tried to ruin Christmas.

And he almost did for little Teddy Taylor when the toddler’s mother made a six-foot-tall Grinch and stuck it on the Christmas tree.

Hannah Murtagh, 24, replicated the green-faced creature for Teddy, 22 months, as he loves the character Dr. Seuss.

But her creation was so realistic that when Teddy first saw it, he fled the living room in a panic.

Hannah Murtagh, 24, replicated the green-faced creature called the Grinch for Teddy, 22 months, pictured, as he loves the character Dr. Seuss

his presence means that Teddy is afraid to touch the decorations on the tree, afraid he will incur the wrath of the Grinch

Fortunately for Mrs. Murtagh, Teddy has now recovered from the initial shock and is happy to share his childhood home with his childhood Christmas favourite.

But his presence makes him afraid to touch the decorations on the tree, afraid he will incur the wrath of the Grinch.

His mother, an administrative assistant, from Wolverhampton, created the creature by stuffing more than 200 plastic carrier bags into a Grinch costume she bought on eBay.

She then sewed the hands and feet to the body and secured it to the artificial Christmas tree with cable ties.

She said, “Teddy loves the Grinch from the movie and everyone seems to be going crazy over the Grinch this year.

“The prices charged for Grinch stuff in the shops are ridiculous, so I decided to make one for Teddy.

His mother, an administrative assistant, from Wolverhampton, created the creature by stuffing more than 200 plastic carrier bags into a Grinch costume she bought on eBay. She then sewed the hands and feet to the body and secured it to the artificial Christmas tree with cable ties

Her creation was so realistic that he fled the living room in a panic. Teddy has recovered from the initial shock and is happy to share his childhood home

“I got a bunch of tote bags from friends and sewed the Grinch together.”

She added: “He was scared at first and ran away. But when he’s out of the tree, it’s a six-foot Grinch, so I think most two-year-olds would be a little scared and do the same.

“He likes it now. Though he doesn’t touch it because he’s afraid the Grinch will yell at him.”

Ms Murtagh, who lives with partner Ben Taylor, 27, enjoys crafts and always decorates her house for special occasions, including Halloween and New Year’s Eve.

‘I really enjoy making things. I would never do it as a job, but I like doing it at home,” she said.

The Grinch is a fictional character created by Dr. Seuss in the 1957 children’s book How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

t has since become a term to describe someone grumpy about the holidays.

Jim Carey played the Grinch in the 2000 film directed by Ron Howard in which he vowed to ruin Christmas for villagers and plotted chaos from the cave where he lived.

But by the end of the movie, he realized he was bitter about being lonely and joining the festivities anyway.

Benedict Cumberbatch was the voice of the Grinch in a 2018 animated version of the story.

Hannah bought other Grinch themed decorations from Asda and feathers from eBay.