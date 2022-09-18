Grimes shares a snap of her bandaged face after revealing she wants to get ‘elf ear surgery’

Grimes has revealed she ‘did something crazy’ when she showed off her bandaged face in a selfie on Twitter on Saturday after previously expressing a desire to get ‘elf reed modifiers’.

The 34-year-old musician, born Claire Boucher, went make-up free as she lay with her eyes closed in a blue hospital gown.

The ex of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, 51, looked relaxed as bandages covered her swollen head, chin and forehead.

While it’s not clear what work she’s actually done, fans were quick to speculate and guess she had ‘elf ears’ after expressing her desire to get modifiers.

She wrote: ‘I did something crazy!’ and later shared a lengthy tweet explaining how she finished her ‘last song in the plastic surgery clinic’.

She wrote: ‘Album done we’re mixing. My friend and I perfected the last song at the plastic surgery clinic when they wouldn’t let me go and we laughed about how this was the most Hollywood moment ever.

‘I have 20 songs, so maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/tracklist’.

MailOnline has contacted Grimes’ representative for comment.

Last month, Grimes teased her desire to get ‘elbow modifiers’ and asked her fans for recommendations from a doctor.

She said: ‘Two years ago I did an appt with a skilled plastic surgeon, thought I might change things in my mid-30s, but then I forgot and never thought about what to do.

‘Any face mods you guys think would look good on me? (Elf ears are not an option, it’s a separate mission).’

In another tweet, she shared her interest in getting ‘vampire teeth’ in either Los Angeles or Austin, Texas.

She also asked her fans for recommendations for someone to do fairy tail modifications, although she added: ‘Still debating on this surgery as cartilage doesn’t heal so requires permanent stitches.’

She added that it ‘just seems unhealthy how everyone in the media hides body mods so people feel self-conscious’, although it was not clear if she was referring to more traditional modifications and cosmetic surgeries or changes outside the spectrum of human appearance.

“I’m also less interested in conventional beauty (I want to keep my nose),” she added, before asking her fans for recommendations on procedures she could get, noting that her plastic surgeon is Dr. Chia Chi Kao.

“Also, has anyone done elf stir mods with good results?” she added in a follow-up tweet.

She admitted she was ‘scared’ of the procedure and the potential to affect her ‘ear cartilage’, which could be ‘risky’ as a ‘musician’, although she had ‘wanted it’ [her] whole life.’ Grimes previously revealed in 2012 that she had developed tinnitus, a persistent ringing in the ears that can be caused by exposure to loud noises.

But Elon, with whom she shares her confusingly-named children X Æ A-12 and Exa Dark Sideræl, jumped into her response on Tuesday to opine that ‘The downside of elf tube surgery probably outweighs the upside.’

Grimes didn’t fight him on it, instead admitting that “this sounds like a job for crispr,” referring to some kind of re-editing. “Sad to be born a few generations too early,” she lamented.

Grimes and Elon began their relationship back in 2018 and reportedly connected after learning they both came up with the same pun on Twitter.

The singer and electronic musician welcomed their son X Æ A-12 (pronounced Ex Ash A Twelve) on May 4, 2020, though they were later forced to change the name to X Æ A-Xii due to California naming laws.

In September of the following year, Grimes revealed that the two were “semi-separated”, although they were still living together while raising their child.

In January, she revealed they were back together but ‘very fluidly’, while also revealing they had welcomed another child, Exa Dark Sideræl, via surrogate in December 2021. As of March, the couple had split again .

