Grim NSW police photos emerge of the inside of a ‘pot-smoking P-plate driver’s car’

Shocking images have emerged from inside the car of a P-plater packed with eight unrestrained passengers, including five children, with the driver arrested on drug and fraud charges.

Mt Druitt Highway Patrol in western Sydney stopped the 35-year-old woman in the Blacktown area at around 5:17pm on November 27 for random drug and alcohol testing.

New South Wales police said the woman presented a provisional CP1 licence, where drivers are restricted to carrying a single passenger, when she was stopped.

But officers quickly noted that there were eight passengers crammed inside the car, including a child who was supported by an adult’s knees on the floor.

A 35-year-old P license plate driver was caught driving with eight passengers, including five children, despite legally only being allowed to carry one.

The driver was arrested at the scene after failing a drug test for cannabis and was later found in possession of allegedly stolen property.

Another child was also found hiding on the floor, while two more were crushed in the middle rear seat. No one was wearing seatbelts.

The driver failed a roadside drug test by returning a positive reading for cannabis. She was arrested at the scene and taken to the Blacktown Police Station for further testing.

A second oral drug test returned a negative result, however the woman frankly admitted to smoking cannabis in the days prior to her arrest.

The woman was searched at the station where police found a number of allegedly stolen items on her.

That led police to determine that she had been involved in a series of fraud and criminal matters involving stolen property within the Blacktown and Eastern Beaches area in recent weeks.

Police are awaiting the final results of the oral drug test before filing drug charges. The woman will also be charged with assets in custody and fraud matters, in addition to receiving a series of traffic violation notices related to the offenses of driving and children without a belt.