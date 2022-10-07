Grill'd founder Simon Crowe buys $22million Toorak Melbourne mansion

<!–

The founder of a popular burger chain that was criticized for paying staff low wages while his company collected $16 million from a taxpayer-funded wage subsidy has bought a castle-like dream home for $22 million.

Simon Crowe, the founder of Grill’d, bought the glorious, tastefully redesigned Italianate Victorian mansion in his wife Sophie’s name in the elegant Melbourne suburb of Toorak.

The six-bedroom home is ‘unsurpassed in grandeur, finish and unforgettable beauty,’ according to the 2021 listing by luxury real estate brokerage Marshall White.

The purchase comes after the Crowes sold their former South Yarra home for $15 million, Domain reported.

The three-level mansion filled with limestone, marble and mahogany has a tennis court, swimming pool, four living rooms, a butler’s pantry and its own tower room from which its owners can look out over Toorak.

The circa 1886 home was once owned by TV comedian and host Steve Vizard and was recently renovated with architect Russell Casper overseeing and the interior redesigned by American-born designer Thomas Hamel.

Grill’d was Australia’s biggest beneficiary of a Covid apprenticeship scheme, raising $16.6 million while paying its interns reduced wages, AFR reported.

The burger chain received the subsidy for 2,800 employees who received a lower hourly rate than non-trainees.

An 18-year-old Grill’d intern was paid $14.95 an hour under its Enterprise Bargaining Agreement, compared to $17.20 for a non-trainee.

Grill had demanded an average of just under $6,000 per employee from the taxpayers.

United Workers Union director Godfrey Moase accused the company of using the subsidy to ‘drive wages to extremely low levels’.

The company previously faced criticism from former employees in 2019 after it was revealed to have claimed $7 million in taxpayer funding for its so-called ‘hamburger university’.

The employees complained about the quality of the training and that it was difficult to take the exam to get a higher salary.

Among the complaints of several young employees was that they were stuck on ‘pitiful’ wages at Grill’d.

Grill’d has defended its training programs, saying they provide job pathways for thousands of young people.

Overall, Grill’d employs around 4,500 people in 152 stores throughout Australia, a large proportion of whom have undertaken a company internship.

The company is worth more than $370 million and has recently expanded into overseas markets.

Crowe founded Grill’d in 2004 with Geoff Bainbridge, but the pair fell out acrimoniously.