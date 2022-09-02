Grieving son, 58, dies alongside pilot while scattering his father’s ASHES from an amphibious plane

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A grieving son has died next to a pilot while scattering his father’s ashes from an amphibious plane that crashed during a memorial flight.

Lee Cemensky, 58, was the passenger of an amphibious aircraft operated by Douglas A. Johnson, 61.

Police were called to a rural area outside of Emily, about 150 miles north of Minneapolis, because the plane failed to reach its destination.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services, T . saidhe hitc.

Deputies at the scene discovered on Sunday night that Lee had scattered his father’s ashes, according to Lt. Craig Katzenberger of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Lee Cemensky, 58, was the passenger of an amphibious plane piloted by Douglas A.Johnson, 61. Pictured: A small seaplane flying near Chesapeake Bay Bridge (stock image)

An online obituary states that his father, Leo John, passed away on Aug. 7 at his home in Fifty Lakes.

Leo leaves his wife Vikki, a son and daughter, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Katzenberger added that the sheriff’s investigation is still active.

Lee had sold his company, Brakes Plus, in Las Vegas in February to return to Minnesota.

Brakes Plus manager Joseph Hunter, who bought the company from him on Feb. 28, said he was a “good guy…good to all his customers.”

Before the crash, the Swan had been used for tourists and sightseeing in Emily, Minnesota.