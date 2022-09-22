Grieving Prince William personally asks Jacinda Ardern to stand in his place

She delivered a speech at the Earthshot Prize, an afterthought in UN Leaders Week

Jacinda Ardern has taken the place of grieving Royal Prince William in New York

Jacinda Ardern replaced Prince William at an environmental summit in New York City, describing herself as an “extremely bad replacement.”

The New Zealand Prime Minister has been personally asked by the Prince of Wales to replace his seat at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, a sideline event during United Nations General Assembly Leaders Week.

Backed by the British Royal Family and beloved environmentalist David Attenborough, the Earthshot Prize awards huge amounts to conservation leaders as a way to drive sustainability efforts.

Ms Ardern was introduced by former New York City Mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who said the Kiwi Prime Minister was “a global leader on climate change” who “dedicated her life to building a better world.”

“I am an extremely poor substitute, but I also know that we all understand that His Royal Highness needs to be with his family at this time,” said Ms Ardern.

“My message today is one of gratitude and encouragement.

Jacinta Ardern (pictured) completed the Earthshot Prize for Prince William’s Environmental Summit at the New York City Environment Summit

The Prince of Wales remained in Britain as he grieves with his family, just a week after the Queen’s death (Pictured: Prince William with family, father King Charles and Prince Harry)

“As governments, we have a responsibility to create the incentives and the space for you to thrive… and the responsibility that comes with guardianship.

“We often think about our challenges, but just imagine what we can achieve by channeling our potential.”

Ms Ardern spoke about her government’s efforts to fight climate change, including legalizing a platform to limit New Zealand’s emissions to 1.5°C, complete with an independent agency and plans to do so .

She also confirmed New Zealand’s ambition to become ‘the first country in the world to price agricultural emissions’.

The Earthshot Summit is supported by the Royal Family and David Attenborough to reward smart minds in sustainability

Jacinda Ardern (photo: back right) attended the Queen’s funeral earlier this week with other world leaders

The Kiwi leader is in New York this week to deliver New Zealand’s speech to the UN General Assembly, which she will do on Saturday morning (AEST).

The Russian invasion of Ukraine hangs over the world, with Ms. Ardern telling journalists in New York more countries are needed to condemn Vladimir Putin’s war.

“What we need here is a rallying cry from the world, what’s happening here is illegal, it’s immoral,” she said.

“This whole false story about the liberation of Ukraine, you are not attacking and you are not threatening to use nuclear weapons over a country you claim to be liberating.”

On Thursday, she will appear on a panel with her predecessor as Prime Minister of New Zealand, Helen Clark, to discuss the pandemic.

The Earthshot Prize takes its name from US President John F Kennedy’s description of space travel as a daring “moonshot,” an ambition that led to the creation of other technologies.