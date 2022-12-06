Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Grey's Anatomy star Kevin McKidd's wife files for divorce after five years of marriage

written by Merry
By Deirdre Simonds for Dailymail.com

published: 18:17, Dec 6, 2022 | Updated: 18:24, Dec 6, 2022

Arielle, the wife of Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd, has filed for divorce after five years of marriage due to irreconcilable differences.

Months after her husband, 49, announced they had “decided to end the marriage portion” of their relationship in July, Arielle went to court to seek joint physical and legal custody of their two young children, Aiden, four, and Nava, three. .

She is also asking the court to restore “her original surname, Goldrath.” TMZ.

The couple, who have not specified a date of separation, plan to use mediation to divide their assets.

McKidd first shared the news of their breakup with a lengthy caption describing their choice to part ways after “much self-examination and discussion.”

“We know it’s good for both of us,” the Scottish actor wrote. Arielle is an incredible mother to Aiden and Nava. She is one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I have ever known.’

He continued, “We continue to have the utmost love and respect for each other. We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way.”

