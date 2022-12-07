Grey’s Anatomy Liar Elisabeth Finch CONFESSES She Made Up Cancer, Abortion Stories

The Grey’s Anatomy writer accused of faking a battle with cancer and fabricating stories of abortion and family suicide to inspire episodes of the show has confessed that she made it all up in an explosive interview with The anklet.

Elisabeth Finch admits in an interview with journalist Peter Kiefer, who first broke the story of her lies for The Ankler last year, that she “screwed up.”

‘What I did was wrong. Not well. Fuck. All words,’ she said.

She confesses that she made it up in a desperate bid for attention after becoming addicted to the constant attention she received when she hurt her knee while walking in 2007.

She also claimed that it was the result of ‘trauma’ from her older brother ‘abusing’ her when they were children.

Finch did her best to cover up the cancer lie that caused her friends to drop her off at the famous Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, pretending she was receiving treatment inside, only to wander the halls and kill time while her friends waited outside.

‘I told a lie when I was 34 years old and it was the biggest mistake of my life. It just got bigger and bigger and buried deeper and deeper inside me. I have never had any type of cancer. I know that what I did is absolutely wrong. I lied and there is no excuse for it.

She claims the ‘context’ of the lie is that she suffered ‘years of medical purgatory’ after injuring her knee while walking and required multiple surgeries to fix it.

‘What ended up happening is that everyone was so amazing and so wonderful before all the surgeries. They were very supportive and then I had my knee replaced. It was a great recovery period and then there was complete silence because everyone was naturally like “Yay! You’re cured!”

I lied and made something up because I needed support and attention and that’s how I went after it.

But all was silent. And I had no support and I went back to my old maladaptive coping mechanism: I lied and made something up because I needed support and attention and that’s how I went after it.

That’s where that lie began, in that silence.

Finch’s was hired to work on Grey’s Anatomy in 2014, and for years she pretended she was forced to undergo grueling chemotherapy. She claimed the treatment cost her a kidney, part of her tibia, and forced her to miscarry.

She also described her medical ordeal in articles for Elle, The Hollywood Reporter, and Shondaland, the website created by Grey’s Anatomy producer Shonda Rhymes.

Eventually, parts of her fake story ended up in the show’s story lines.

Grey’s Anatomy colleagues told The Ankler that Finch “always had some tragedy in it.”

“Things that don’t happen to other people happen to her all the time,” said one.

Finch’s ex-wife Jennifer (right) is the one who reported the alleged lies to Shondaland and Disney. The couple is shown on their wedding day in 2020.

They described how he would show up to work with a shaved head and only eat crackers because he claimed it was the only food he could “hold down”.

Eventually, the lies got away from him. ‘There is a momentum that grows. Why do alcoholics keep drinking? Why do addicts keep using more and more? I think it was a lie that got completely out of control and I got out of control with it. I was not a calculating puppeteer trying to outwit the system.

“I think it was something that really got out of hand and that’s what happens when you’re faced with a maladaptive way of dealing with things. It just gets bigger.

“It wasn’t until he met his now-ex-wife, Jennifer Beyer, in 2019, that things started to unravel for her.

Beyer’s background as a nurse aroused her suspicions about Finch’s story. She discovered that she had lied and encouraged her to tell her family and her friends. Finch initially told the couple’s friends and family, but stopped short of telling his bosses.

It was then that Beyer approached the producers of Grey’s Anatomy and told them that Finch had lied.

Finch wrote multiple essays and articles for publications like ELLE and The Hollywood Reporter, detailing his battle with bone cancer.

The story reached Kiefer, who shared it for The Ankler last year.

She also lied about being close friends with one of the victims of the anti-Semitic mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, something for which she complained to Gray’s bosses and asked for time off.

She had also told her friends that the FBI allowed her into the crime scene to collect her friend’s remains. She falsely claimed that her brother Eric had committed suicide and told her colleagues, “I left because my brother committed suicide.”

He was on life support for a short time, but ultimately did not survive. I say this not because I need or want anything from anyone, I’m not a picky flower or whatever, I just want people to know that I’m still here. she is still part of the team.

His brother, as The Ankler points out, is “very much alive” and works as a doctor.

In 2012, she started telling her friends that doctors had found a tumor on her spine. She now admits that she chose chondrosarcoma because it was “a particular form of cancer that was difficult to treat.”

Finch, 44, is now said to be under investigation. His attorney has said he will not comment on the allegations or his pending divorce.

Finch with one of the show’s stars, Sarah Drew, in an episode titled Who Is He and What Is He to You?

Finch on the set of Grey’s Anatomy with co-executive producer Linda Klein

In her first article on the diagnosis, she wrote for Elle: “I catch snippets of my bald reflection in the elevator mirror as I go up, up, up, into a white-walled conference room, where a small herd of well-groomed doctors, all equally inscrutable, wait.

In the original scoop, Finch had no comment. He resigned from the program and checked back into the trauma center, going into hiding for six weeks. Now, she says that she wants to come clean.

“I wish I had a grid that would show me who isn’t talking to me because they can’t [legally], who does not speak to me because he does not know what to say. Those who don’t talk to me because they’re pissed off.

‘And then who’s sitting there waiting for me to catch up. I have no idea. It has been a very quiet time, very sad.

‘There were people who, when their article came out, were immediately very, very nasty to the text. Family and friends who called me a monster and a fraud and said that’s all I’ll ever be known for and more truth will come out soon,” he told Kiefer.

Among those who were suspicious was Fred Einesman, a medical consultant hired by Grey’s Anatomy to corroborate medical histories and guide the writers on what is and isn’t realistic.

He felt that Finch not only used his false stories to gain sympathy, but used them as weapons against his colleagues.

Others agreed. One told The Ankler: “I know the people that she hurt and that she lied to and that she bullied and they were always people with less power than her, compassionate people with kind souls and she absolutely attacked them.”

That’s what master manipulators do. What he has done is absolutely inconceivable, but he has no conscience… He doesn’t deserve to have a voice.’