Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot trial juror is accused of flirting with defendant by ‘making eyes’

The trial of three men accused of assisting in the kidnapping of Governor Gretchen Whitmer was derailed Wednesday after the prosecution accused a juror of flirting with one of the defendants.

Assistant Attorney General Bill Rollstin complained that the juror — an unnamed “young” woman — smiled, nodded, and looked at 22-year-old defendant Paul Bellar.

Rollstin said that Bellar returned the flirt, winked at the juror and even pumped his fists to confirm her.

Defense attorney Andrew Kirkpatrick agreed that he’d seen the two look at each other, but insisted that Bellar never waved at her and had only cheered over a pair of cones offered as a birthday treat.

Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson said he also noted interactions between Bellar and the juror. He said he was ‘watching closely’ to the couple.

Although Wilson noted that he had not decided whether to fire the juror, he said he would refrain from speaking to her about the charges.

Beller, along with Pete Musico and Joe Morrison, are accused of providing material support for a terrorist act. The three men were part of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group and are tasked with assisting and organizing the thwarted 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan’s liberal governor over her restrictive COVID-19 mandates.

Rollstin raised his complaints about the juror during a trial recess on Wednesday, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“We are very concerned about this juror,” Rollstin told the judge.

Kirkpatrick jumped up to defend his client.

“The shaking of the fist is because of Skittles,” he told the judge. ‘Cause guess what? It’s his birthday today.’

Kirkpatrick also seemed to admit that the judge looked at Bellar, but said he didn’t think it was anything to send her away.

“I noticed she looks like this. He knows. But he doesn’t wink at her. He doesn’t do anything to encourage her,’ he said. “I don’t think that’s a basis for getting rid of this juror.

“Maybe she likes him, maybe not. There’s no way to tell what’s going on in the juror’s mind,” Kirkpatrick added.

Judge Wilson said the interactions were clear enough to get his attention.

“I see her looking directly at your client and a number of times I’ve seen a smile come off her face. It’s enough that it grabs my attention,” he said.

“I’m going to pay close attention,” he added. “I don’t know if I’m going to kick her off or not.”

Lawyers for the other two suspects characterized the allegations as sexist.

‘Just because a young woman looks here – [concluding] it has to be a flirtation, engagement is just sexist,” said Musico’s attorney, Kareem Johnson. “People have laughed during this process. People have smiled during this process.’

“I absolutely object to the court even addressing the juror. She should be looking here,” Johnson added.

Morrison’s attorney, Leonard Ballard, agreed, saying it would be “outrageous” if the judge spoke to the juror about the charge.

‘Where’s the basis for saying she’s going to lie? Because she’s a woman? Because she’s young?’ he said.