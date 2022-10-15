Greta Thunberg has NEVER been drunk, finds romance hard and had to get bodyguards after Trump tweet

Greta Thunberg is candid about her everyday teenage life, confessing she’s never been drunk and worries about romance for fear of being vulnerable.

The 19-year-old Swedish climate activist also shared how she is extremely aware of everything she does – living alone on her scholarship.

While she strives to walk everywhere instead of taking a taxi, she made one exception during a period when she had to have security guards after Donald Trump’s public attack on her.

When Thunberg was named Time’s Person of the Year in 2019, President Trump tweeted after her speech to the UN General Assembly: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!’

Unsurprisingly, Thunberg, then 17, faced an overwhelming flood of death threats and media attention — forcing her to recruit security.

However, Thunberg got her reward back when Trump was kicked out of the White House, tweeting, “He seems like a very happy old man, looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!’

Speaking to Times Magazine, Thunberg admitted she will choose to walk home late at night rather than take a taxi.

She said, ‘I always walk. Maybe I should be more careful… Probably I should be more careful. People tell me to do that.’

“There was a time when I had guards, but it only lasted a few days.”

Far from being a regular teenager, the three-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee also said she doesn’t drink and has never been drunk.

She said, ‘I would never go out drinking… I would never do anything… stupid, and I don’t know if it’s because I’m that person or because I don’t want to. be seen.’ I think it could be both.’

One of the reasons for this, she says, is that she doesn’t want anyone to brag about being the first person to get her drunk.

She told the Times that she had the same concern when it came to romantic relationships.

“When I come to them, you are more vulnerable. So you have people who look up to you, but you’re also much more vulnerable,” she said.

While not every teen has addressed the UN, most do have a favorite music playlist, and Thunberg’s includes the classic hits Queen’s Someone to love; KC and the Sunshine Band; Billie Jean; Blame it on the Boogie and should I stay or should I go.

Commenting on the Times interviewer whether she ever contacted other celebrities who became famous when they were teenagers, such as Billie Eilish or Lily Allen, she said no.

The activist will release her first book, The Climate Book, on October 27, and is intended as a guide to understanding what is happening to the world, why and how to change it.

“It’s hard because in a way I just feel like an activist – we know how to organize a strike, how to talk to politicians.

‘But on the other hand, my position is very different’ [from other activists]. Few have the experience of being a grassroots campaigner and also being followed by the paparazzi.

“Recently someone told me I’m an influencer, but I don’t like that.”

Thunberg, who is still a student, said her least favorite subject in school was economics because “it’s what we humans made up and we worship now.”

The book features input from a host of experts, including Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization; Saleemul Huq, director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development; Silpa Kaza of the World Bank; economist Thomas Piketty – to write about their specialist topic.

All proceeds from the book will go to charity, she says, and while it would be “nice to have money,” she hopes to start a debate instead.

Thunberg lived off her student grant and said people would be “crazy” if she got money from her job.

She said, “I think we’re more or less morally obligated to be activists, but you can’t really make a living doing that.”

“When it comes to artists or influencers, they can make money without people getting mad at them, but I can’t.”

The activist admitted her money situation is “unsustainable” and said she lives in a friend’s apartment, as all addresses in Sweden are public.

About her future prospects she said: ‘Sometimes I find myself thinking: ‘What am I supposed to do with my life?’ And it ends with, “I can’t predict anything. Let’s vibe!”‘ she said.