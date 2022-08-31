Greta Gerwig looks elegant with Noah Baumbach at the White Noise premiere at Venice Film Festival 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Greta Gerwig exuded elegance as she arrived Wednesday at the premiere of White Noise at the Opening Gala of the Venice Film Festival.

The actress, 39, who stars as Babette Gladney in the dark comedy, accompanied her partner and the film’s director, Noah Baumbach, 52, on the red carpet.

She opted for a black plunge dress made of ruffled fabric with dramatic batwing sleeves.

Glamorous: Greta Gerwig, 39, exuded elegance as she arrived Wednesday at the premiere of White Noise at the opening gala of the Venice Film Festival

Greta adorned with a huge turquoise pendant necklace and an emerald green cocktail ring.

She wore her blonde locks in a chic updo with tousled front sections framing the face and opted for a smoky eyeshadow.

Noah looked friendly in a navy and black suit with a satin dickie bow as he held Greta by the hand throughout the event.

Hand in hand: The actress, who stars as Babette Gladney in the dark comedy, accompanied her partner and the film’s director, Noah Baumbach, 52, on the red carpet

Stunning: Greta adorned with a huge turquoise pendant necklace and an emerald green cocktail ring

White Noise is an adaptation of American novelist Don DeLillo’s best-selling 1985 novel, with the film serving as a curtain during the event before moving on to the New York Film Festival in September.

In the film, Adam Driver co-stars with Greta, Don Cheadle and Jodie in director Noah’s film adaptation of DeLillo’s acclaimed postmodernist novel about an “Airborne Toxic Event” and its impact on a small American town.

The trailer shows Adam and Greta playing Jack and Babette, a couple who apparently try to put their kids through a series of bizarre misadventures.

Radiant: Noah looked suave in a navy and black suit with a satin dickie bow tie as he posed for a photo with Greta on the dock

Latest Project: White Noise is an adaptation of American novelist Don DeLillo’s bestselling 1985 novel starring Adam Driver alongside Greta

Their troubles begin when a chemical spill from a train called ‘The Airborne Toxic Event’ turns life in their town upside down.

In the book, Jack is a college professor who specializes in Hitler and Babette is his wife who takes pills and has an affair to get medicine for her fear of death.

One of his colleagues is another professor named Murray Siskind, played by Don Cheadle, who viewers can also get a few glimpses of in the trailer.

VIP: Greta signed copies of the book for fans while they waited outside

Stunning: She wore her blonde locks in a chic updo with tousled front sections framing the face and opted for a smoky eyeshadow

Towards the end of the trailer, Jack says cryptically, “May the days be endless. Let the seasons float. Don’t rush the action according to a plan.’

The Venice Film Festival annually attracts the biggest stars to the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon.

With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.