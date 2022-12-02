Greta Gerwig, Barbie director, announces that she is PREGNANT by Noah Baumbach

Barbie director Greta Gerwig happily announced on Thursday that she is expecting a second child from longtime love Noah Baumbach.

The power couple, who co-wrote the upcoming Barbie movie script, are already the proud parents of a three-year-old son named Harold.

Greta broke the news of her new pregnancy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, noting that she’s been showing off her baby bump since last month.

Baby on board: Barbie director Greta Gerwig excitedly announced Thursday that she's expecting a second child

“I actually thought it would be — I went to an event recently and I was wearing something that I thought everyone would be so interested in knowing I was going to have another child,” she told the talk show host.

“And no one cared and it wasn’t reported on, which turns out no one’s paying attention,” Greta joked.

In recent weeks she has been bouncing from event to event to promote her new film White Noise, in which she acted and directed Noah.

During her appearances, including one at the DGA Theater Complex and one at the San Vicente Bungalows, she modeled fitted dresses that accentuated her midsection.

Dynamic duo: Noah and Greta are pictured at the 2020 Oscars

The cat is out of the bag: Greta broke the news of her new pregnancy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The week before Thanksgiving, she also attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 13th Governors Awards.

Though she was decked out in a voluminous dress that could have concealed her pregnancy, she made sure to relieve it by rocking her blossoming belly.

While passing by the Tonight Show this week, Jimmy asked her how her three-year-old is handling the news of a sibling to be born.

“It’s hard to know what a three-year-old makes of things that don’t yet exist in front of him,” she noted, jokingly, “I mean, he’s wonderfully sophisticated in some ways and in others he asks what language do they speak in New Jersey.’

Bump on the stump: Over the past few weeks she has been fluttering from event to event to promote her new film White Noise, also at the DGA Theater Complex

Greta’s second child will be Noah’s third, as in addition to Harold, he has a 12-year-old son named Rohmer with his ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Noah and Jennifer’s divorce was rumored to have been the inspiration for his buzzing Netflix movie Marriage Story starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

After making her bones as an actress, Greta became an acclaimed director with the high school dramedy Lady Bird starring Saoirse Ronan and Beanie Feldstein.

She won even more acclaim for her star-studded movie of Little Women with Saoirse under names like Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, and Meryl Streep.

In plain sight: During her appearances, including one at the San Vicente Bungalows

Her new Barbie movie stars Margot Robbie as the title character and Ryan Gosling as Ken amidst a cast that includes Will Ferrell, Issa Rae and Simu Liu.

Greta informed Jimmy that initially she and Noah were only hired to write the film, but she then went after the director because she adored Margot.

She explained: “I loved writing it and Noah and I had the best time writing it and then I just loved Margot Robbie so much, and I got to know her as a producer because she also produced it, and she’s a brilliant actress and it pained me to think anyone else could handle her.’

When Harold was a baby and Greta had just become a mother for the first time, she spoke candidly Ella VK about how surprising her experience had been.

About the city: The week before Thanksgiving, she also attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Governors Awards

“Whatever you were prepared for, as far as I know, none of it is how you think. There has to be a certain amount of denial,” she said.

“After my friends gave me a baby shower, I [was] nursing bras and as I put things away afterward, I remember thinking, I’ll keep my regular bras out too, because I’ll be wearing those sometime, too,” she recalled. ‘Like when? When is the time when they eat every hour and a half?’

Greta explains, “You have to believe that your old life goes on alongside your new life—and then you realize with stunning clarity that that’s not true. I don’t think you need to know that to be able to do it.’