Grenadier Guards are put on six hours’ notice to get haircuts and prepare their ceremonial tunics

The Grenadier Guards have been given six hours’ notice to get a haircut and prepare their ceremonial tunics for the Queen’s state funeral.

Those selected to act as coffin bearers, known as the Bearer Party, will also be outfitted with rubber boots so they don’t slip while carrying Her Majesty’s coffin.

The regiment will direct the army’s contribution to the state funeral of Her Majesty the Queen.

Elizabeth II was the colonel-in-chief of the regiment and the senior company is called the Queen’s Company.

However, as the Queen’s Company is currently deployed on troop defense duties in Iraq, a company made up of newly qualified guards is expected to step in.

Last night, guards were given six hours’ notice to participate in events to mark her reign, known to troops as Operation Bridge.

The members of the Bearer Party must be at least 1.80 meters tall and have been chosen from the Nijmegen Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip prior to the ceremonial assessment of The Queen’s Company Grenadier Guards in 2003

Queen Elizabeth II, then a princess, on a visit to conduct an annual inspection of the 14th Company, Grenadier Guards in 1949

Queen Elizabeth II, Colonel-in-Chief, Grenadier Guards, pictured with the Guards after inspecting them in 2013

Pictured: The guards carrying the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin at Prince Philip’s funeral at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021

A Guards source said: ‘The soles of normal boots are made of wood and steel and are very slippery. So it is much safer to wear rubber.

“But the rubber boots are only issued for special occasions, so there is a rush to get everyone involved fitted.

‘In the absence of Queen’s Company, the Nijmegen Company will lead the funeral party and provide guards if and when Her Majesty is in state.’

The Grenadier Guards carrying the chest will wear special rubber boots to reduce the chance of slipping

Yesterday afternoon, the Grenadier Guards drill sergeant – who is responsible for ceremonial duties – summoned senior soldiers for a briefing at the Lille barracks in Aldershot. Troops from regiments that traditionally participate in such occasions, including the Royal Artillery conducting gun salutes, were put on standby.

The Grenadier Guards is the oldest regular army regiment and dates back to 1656 – it was formed as Lord Wentworth’s Regiment to protect the exiled Charles II.

State events to mark Her Majesty’s passing will include personnel from the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.