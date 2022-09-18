Gregory Rodrigues suffers ghastly cut in UFC 60 win, but earns $50,000 bonus
Bloody Gregory Rodrigues suffers a deep, gruesome cut between his eyebrows… but he continues to earn a $50,000 bonus from his UFC 60 win!
- UFC fighter Gregory Rodrigues had to work through the pain for a victory at UFC 60
- The Brazilian defeated Chidi Njokuani with 1:27 left in the second round by TKO
- It wasn’t all easy as he suffered a nasty gash in the first round of the main event
- After taking Fight of the Night honors, the 31-year-old is now $50,000 richer
Gregory Rodrigues has overcome a horrific cut above the nose and a willing Chidi Njokuani to triumph in the main event of UFC 60 in Las Vegas.
The Brazilian’s victory was made even more impressive when the cut took place in the first round.
Rodrigues was obviously stunned by the blow in the first meaningful clash between the pair.
WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT
Gregory Rodrigues suffered a severe cut above his nose during a UFC 60 fight on Saturday
Blood was scattered around the ring as a result of Rodrigues’ gash, but the fight was not stopped, although it would have been in serious doubt had it flowed more fluidly.
Rodriguez appeared to be fired up after the big shot, turning the tables before winning via TKO in the second round.
The fight was stopped with 1:27 left in the second when Rodrigues tapped a helpless Njokuani.
The deep cut was sealed with stitches in what turned out to be a spectacular night for Rodrigues
While the stitches certainly helped his cause, the $50,000 bonus Rodrigues received for winning Fight of the Night honors will go a long way in comforting him.
Rodrigues’ win improved his professional MMA record to 13-4-0.
He made his UFC debut on June 5, 2021 in a victory over Serbia’s Dusko Todorovic via unanimous decision.
He has since had four fights and has a record of 4-1 in the UFC.
Bloodied Rodrigues has a 4-1 record in the UFC after debuting in 2021 against Dusko Todorovic