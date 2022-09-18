Gregory Rodrigues suffers ghastly cut in UFC 60 win, but earns $50,000 bonus

Gregory Rodrigues has overcome a horrific cut above the nose and a willing Chidi Njokuani to triumph in the main event of UFC 60 in Las Vegas.

The Brazilian’s victory was made even more impressive when the cut took place in the first round.

Rodrigues was obviously stunned by the blow in the first meaningful clash between the pair.

WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT

Gregory Rodrigues suffered a severe cut above his nose during a UFC 60 fight on Saturday

Blood was scattered around the ring as a result of Rodrigues’ gash, but the fight was not stopped, although it would have been in serious doubt had it flowed more fluidly.

Rodriguez appeared to be fired up after the big shot, turning the tables before winning via TKO in the second round.

The fight was stopped with 1:27 left in the second when Rodrigues tapped a helpless Njokuani.

The deep cut was sealed with stitches in what turned out to be a spectacular night for Rodrigues

While the stitches certainly helped his cause, the $50,000 bonus Rodrigues received for winning Fight of the Night honors will go a long way in comforting him.

Rodrigues’ win improved his professional MMA record to 13-4-0.

He made his UFC debut on June 5, 2021 in a victory over Serbia’s Dusko Todorovic via unanimous decision.

He has since had four fights and has a record of 4-1 in the UFC.