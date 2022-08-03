Greggs raises prices for second time this year as production costs jump

Greggs has raised prices for the second time this year and warned of further increases, despite the bakery chain’s efforts to mitigate the impact of inflation on customers.

The retailer, which has around 2,200 stores in the UK, reported total sales of £694.5 million in the first half of the year, up around 27 per cent from 2021 and before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019.

Pre-tax profits rose just 0.5 per cent to £55.8 million over the same period, with the chain blamed for reintroducing corporate rates, an increase in value-added tax and higher costs.

Greggs said it had raised prices again, although it had “worked hard to mitigate the impact of rising costs on customers”. Product prices have risen by a further 5 cents to 10 cents, including the bakery chain’s signature sausage roll, which has risen from £1.05p to £1.10p.

Cost inflation “increased significantly” in the first half “driven by food, packaging and energy commodities,” Greggs said. The largest increases in production costs in recent months have come from dairy products.

The company now forecasts total cost inflation of about 9 percent by 2022. However, the retailer said the small price increases it’s made so far don’t seem to have affected sales.

Chief Financial Officer Richard Hutton stressed that Greggs was “fiercely defensive” of its affordable pricing, adding that it is trying to “avoid moving prices more than necessary” to retain customers.

In an effort to mitigate a further impact of inflation, the retailer has locked in production costs for food, packaging and energy for the next five months.

Hutton admitted, however, that further price increases were inevitable. “I can’t guarantee when it will be, but I do know that prices will rise again one day,” he said.

Despite fears of a consumer downturn, Greggs said it was pursuing plans to expand its UK branch to as many as 3,000 stores.

The retailer opened 70 stores in the first half of the year and plans to open a further 80 stores by the end of the year, with a focus on expanding its presence in retail parks, train stations and airports.

Greggs has also added 13 stores in central London in the past 18 months, taking advantage of cheaper rents in the wake of the pandemic.

The retailer said it could maintain net growth of 150 stores per year after 2022.

“We are well positioned to address the widespread challenges facing the economy and continue to have some exciting growth opportunities ahead of us, with a clear strategy for expansion,” said Roisin Currie, who took over from veteran Roger Whiteside as chief executive. in the industry. May this year.

Greggs’ share price closed 2.4 percent to £21.26 in London on Tuesday.

Currie said Greggs’ “exceptional value” would help it succeed “in a market where consumer incomes are under pressure”.