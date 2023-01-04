Gregg Berhalter will NOT lead US training camp as Anthony Hudson named temporary head coach

Gregg Berhalter will not lead the US Men’s National Team training camp in January after US Soccer announced that assistant Anthony Hudson will serve as temporary head coach for the two upcoming friendlies.

Hudson will be joined in Los Angeles by fellow World Cup assistant coach BJ Callaghan and head coach Mikey Varas of the under-20 youth national team in selecting and managing the roster for friendlies against Serbia and Colombia this month.

The news comes after Berhalter, whose contract as head coach expired at midnight on Jan. 1, was forced to admit that he “kicked his wife” in 1991 to quash a reported World Cup blackmail plot the U.S. Soccer Federation is investigating.

Gregg Berhalter will not lead the US Men’s National Team training camp in January

US Soccer has announced that assistant Anthony Hudson will serve as head coach for the friendlies

Berhalter admitted to “kicking his wife Rosalind (left) in the legs” after an argument in 1991. The pair are pictured at Munich’s Oktoberfest in 2006

The U.S. kicks off 2023 and the new World Cup cycle with two games in Southern California, facing Serbia on January 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and Colombia on January 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

Hudson, who was an assistant at the World Cup in Qatar, will take charge in the absence of an official head coach.

Berhalter’s future with the national team remains unclear as the federation continues to review the USMNT’s program following the departure of the last 16 to the Netherlands at the World Cup.

US Soccer is still evaluating its performance in Qatar with a view to choosing a manager to lead the men’s squad to the 2026 North American World Cup.

Berhalter guided the USMNT to the last 16 of the World Cup, but crashed in the Netherlands

The 49-year-old’s role with the team was thrown into further question this week when the USSF announced it had hired Alston & Bird LLP to conduct an independent investigation into allegations against Berhalter at the World Cup.

Berhalter went public on Tuesday with the personal information “that a third party has used against my family and me.”

It was reported on Wednesday that ex-US captain Claudio Reyna, Giovanni Reyna’s father, has sent more than one message to the US Soccer Federation threatening to reveal personal information about Berhalter during the World Cup.

The reports began after Gio Reyna was told by Berhalter that he would play a limited role in Qatar, according to Berhalter ESPN.

In a lengthy statement posted to his Twitter profile on Tuesday, Berhalter discussed a 1991 violent incident involving his wife Rosalind and admitted that he “kicked her in the legs” during an argument.

“I look forward to continuing my conversations with US Soccer about the future, but now is the time for me to publicly share some personal information that a third party has used against my family and me,” the post read.

Berhalter, who played for the US on defense between 1994 and 2006, made the information public to his 1,003 Twitter followers. His account has not been verified, but the statement was confirmed by the American Soccer Federation.

Berhalter posted a statement on his Twitter profile Tuesday afternoon to clarify some “personal information that a third party has used against my family and me.”

“During the World Cup, someone contacted US Soccer and said they had information about me that would bring me down,” the post continued.

“This is a difficult step to take, but my wife, Rosalind, and I want to share the truth clearly and directly. This is a story that belongs to us, but hopefully there are lessons from our relationship that can be valuable to others.

“In the fall of 1991, I met my soul mate. I had just turned 18 and was a freshman in college when I first met Rosalind. There was a familiar feeling when we spoke. Rosalind was and is a wonderful person – determined, empathetic, fun to be around – and we connected right away.

“It felt like we had known each other for years. We had been dating for four months when an incident happened between us that would determine the future of our relationship. One night, while drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It got physical and I kicked her legs.

Berhalter and his wife embrace after the US exits the World Cup on December 3

“There are no excuses for my actions that night; it was an embarrassing moment that I regret to this day.

“I immediately apologized to Rosalind, but understandably she wanted nothing to do with me. I told my parents, family and friends what had happened because I wanted to take full responsibility for my behavior.

Rosalind also informed her parents, family and friends. While the authorities were never involved in this case, I volunteered to seek help to learn, grow and improve – one of the most valuable decisions ever made. To this day, that kind of behavior has never been repeated.”

Born in New Jersey, the 49-year-old coach met Rosalind, also 49, at the University of North Carolina, where they both played football and began dating in 1991 before marrying eight years later. The couple live in Lake View, Chicago, and have four children.

Since then, Rosalind and I have lived together in five different countries, three different states and have met and remained friends with many wonderful people from all over the world. All of these people have witnessed the strong relationship we have and the loving family we have built together,” the post read.

‘[…] I’m sharing this story after 31 years because it’s important to understand that it was an event that shaped but didn’t define me. It was a single, isolated event more than three decades ago and a terrible decision made at a bad time by an 18-year-old. Rosalind and I have had a great journey together.

“We raised four wonderful kids who know what happened.

Berhalter’s contract with US Soccer officially expired at the end of last month after the World Cup

“We are very proud of our marriage, our relationship, the family we have built and the people we have become.

“As a team, we emphasize responsibility, honesty and growth. Those are not just principles that we instill in the team; it’s how I live my life. The foundation of any good team is using the past as an opportunity to learn and get better.

‘People can make mistakes and learn from them; people can also be forgiven for their mistakes. Fortunately, Rosalind forgave me. The intent of this statement is to provide transparency and emphasize that a single bad decision made by a teen will not necessarily define him for the rest of his life. We will not hide from this. We didn’t then and we won’t now.

‘This is our story. We have fully cooperated with the US Soccer investigation into this matter, and while we would rather not speak about something so personal from so long ago in such a public forum, we are taking this opportunity to share what has shaped us and how much we have grown and learned from this over the past 31 years. Thank you.’

A statement on Tuesday afternoon read: “After US Soccer learned of the allegation against US Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter on December 11, 2022, US Soccer immediately hired Alston & Bird LLP to conduct an independent investigation into the matter. to feed. The investigation is led by Jenny Kramer, BJay Pak and Chris Marquardt of Alston & Bird LLP and is ongoing.

Athletics director Earnie Stewart announced that Hudson would act as temporary head coach

“Through this process, US Soccer has become aware of potentially inappropriate conduct toward multiple members of our staff by individuals outside our organization.

“We take such behavior seriously and have expanded our investigation to include those allegations.

“We appreciate Gregg and Rosalind coming forward to talk openly about this incident. In line with our commitment to transparency, we will publicly share the results of the investigation when it is complete. US Soccer condemns any form of violence and takes such allegations very seriously.

“Last month, US Soccer launched a full technical overhaul of our men’s national team program. With the review and investigation underway, US Soccer will announce in the coming days who will be leading the January men’s national team camp. We look forward to building on the performance in Qatar and preparing for the journey to 2026.”

Berhalter took charge of the USMNT in 2018 after beginning his coaching career with LA Galaxy in 2011. He worked with Sweden’s Hammarby IF and MLS team Columbus Crew SC before moving into international football.