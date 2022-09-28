Gregg Berhalter praises USMNT’s ‘great intensity’ despite woeful display against Saudi Arabia

Berhalter said the striker’s poor performance was due to a lack of opportunities

United States national team head coach Gregg Berhalter downplayed the squad’s two gruesome friendlies after they drew 0-0 against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The USMNT failed to score, registering only two shots on target in the mournful display as it failed to get the confidence boost it desperately needs for the World Cup.

Berhalter admitted the squad isn’t as confident as he’d like, but bizarrely insisted that the team was improving.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter (right) downplayed the side’s two horrific friendlies

The US only managed to secure a goalless stalemate against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

‘I think it has improved’ [from last weeks friendly]. I still don’t think we are as confident as I would like,” Berhalter told FOX Sports after the game. “We’re playing for now. And we only see that the connections are not there as we would like.’

While trying to put a positive spin on things, Berhalter went on to say: “The effort was great today. The intensity was great today, especially towards the end of the match. We kept pushing, kept trying to score, so I can’t fault the effort, but we have to keep improving.

When asked whether specific players were needed to act to instill confidence, he instead pointed to the nerves caused by the squad selection, the main problem.

“I think these are nervous times in general. People worry about whether or not they’re on the list, and that’s a tough time. But that said, we just need to start playing together. The confidence isn’t there yet, but we’re getting there,” Berhalter said.

The coach said the message he hopes to convey to his players when they finally get to Qatar should be at ease as that will be the last team.

Christian Pulisic runs with ball along the sideline during friendly against Saudi Arabia

Berhalter and his players better hope for those ‘connections, get there’ by the time the team takes to the field in November. Otherwise, a group stage exit and a layoff could be in the future for Berhalter.

Connections between the last third and the rest of the team were so bad for most of the game that starting striker Ricardo Pepi recorded a team-low 13 touches before finally being eliminated in the second half.

Jesus Ferreira sparked when he was substituted from the bench but failed to impress much other than the teams’ only shot on goal in his first minute on the pitch.

The striker’s position has been put at the center of attention by many USMNT observers, due to the lack of uncertainty surrounding the team.

Ricardo Pepi fights a Saudi defender as he tries to win a race for the ball

“It was tough, it was tough,” Berhalter said when referring to the number 9 position. ‘ I mean, Jesus came up and got a few chances. It was tough for Ricardo, he didn’t get many chances. So it’s very difficult to judge players if they don’t get the opportunities.’

Berhalter may be trying to hide behind the lack of opportunities for his attackers, but the lack of an impressive difference made by Ferreira, Pepi and Josh Sargent, who didn’t even see the pitch, will only make fans shout even louder for Jordan. Pefok called for the final selection.

Pefok has scored five combined goals and assists for Union Berlin in the Bundesliga this season. This comes after a season in which he finished as the top scorer in the Swiss Super League.

Not only has he shown himself to be the most consistently scoring American striker, but the fact that he does it in the most complete league of all his counterparts left fans baffled as to why he wasn’t on the team for the current one. group friendly matches as it was.