Gregg Berhalter names his USMNT squad for final pre-World Cup matches against Japan and Saudi Arabia

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter has appointed a 26-man roster for the team’s friendlies in September, with forwards Ricardo Pepi and Josh Sargent brought back into the squad and three Scotland-based players also getting the nod.

Pepi was instrumental in World Cup qualifiers, scoring three goals in eight starts, but has endured a brutal dry spell following his move to German club Augsburg (and subsequent move to Groningen), nearly a year without a goal.

Sargent also struggled to score big for an ultimately relegated Norwich City last season, but he is already back in form in the championship this year with five goals.

Gregg Berhalter is not far from naming his World Cup squad for Qatar

And Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi seem to be back in the coach’s plans

Malik Tillman and James Sands of the Rangers are also called up, as well as Cameron Carter-Vickers of Celtic.

But there is no place for Union Berlin’s Jordan Pefok, despite his promising start in the Bundesliga.

The striker has two goals and three assists to start the season and impressed for the Swiss Young Boys both domestically and in Europe last season.

Jordan Pefok missed – despite his European pedigree – other strikers

Elsewhere, Fulham fullback Antonee Robinson has missed an injury, as has winger Tim Weah.

The USMNT will play in this international window against Japan and Saudi Arabia in the squad’s final set-up for the World Cup.

Berhalter said last week that his roster for the tournament was about “85 percent” set.