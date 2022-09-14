Gregg Berhalter defends omitting Jordan Pefok from USMNT squad despite impressive form in Bundesliga

Gregg Berhalter on Wednesday explained his rationale for letting Jordan Pefok out of his last USMNT squad as the Union Berlin striker was snubbed despite a hot start to life in the Bundesliga.

Pefok, who came to Berlin from Young Boys this summer, has two goals and three assists in his first five league games, but Berhalter selected Josh Sargent, Ricardo Pepi and Jesus Ferreira for him for this roster.

Berhalter gave clues to his decision, however, and it may be that Pefok has already earned a spot for Qatar ahead of the World Cup finals vs. Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Gregg Berhalter has named a 26-man squad for the pair of World Cup tunes this month

“We’re pretty sure we know Jordan’s profile, we know what he can do,” Berhalter told reporters via Zoom.

“And we didn’t feel like we had to see him in this camp to determine if he was on the… [World Cup] list or not.

“The decisions are not easy decisions, and I understand that Jordan needs to be considered – he was.

“In the end we decided to go with these three strikers to evaluate them.”

While Pefok started well in Germany and tore up the Swiss Super League last season with 22 goals, Sargent and Pepi have had much drier years in terms of goals.

Jordan Pefok locked out after strong start to Bundesliga life

Pepi, who moved from FC Dallas to Augsburg last January, is approaching a year without a goal for club or country, and Sargent had a tough individual season with a dire Norwich City side who were relegated from the Premier League.

He has since recovered his form with already five championship goals this season, while Pepi has moved to Groningen on loan in search of more regular playing time.

However, it is noteworthy that both Sargent and Pepi have stronger resumes than Pefok on the national team.

Ricardo Pepi approaches a goalless year, but he’s back in the USMNT squad

Sargent has the most caps of the three (19), while Pepi started eight World Cup qualifiers and scored three goals in those matches.

Pefok has nine caps, with just one qualifying start, one goal and one memorable miss vs. Mexico to his name.

Nevertheless, USMNT fans are well aware of Pefok’s bona fides, and some were disappointed that he was not selected on Wednesday.

One Twitter user called his omission ‘disrespectful’, while another said there is ‘no reason at all’ for Pefok not to be included in the selection.

‘He’s our best 9. But [Berhalter] will call Pepi who hasn’t s— yet,’ she said.

Still, Berhalter spoke loosely about what Sargent and Pepi’s inclusions meant, saying he wanted to “watch” them, and it’s possible they’re actually competing for a spot instead of Pepi (Ferreria is the projected starter) .

‘We try to get’ [Pepi] trust, we’re trying to get him into the group and see if he can push for the final roster. That is now TBD.

“Pepi has also had a good history with us, he’s started in really important games and we just weren’t ready to give up all that. We still think there is a big advantage with him, we still think he has very good potential.”

“He’s a man we’ve counted on in the past and we want to give him a shot in this window.”

While Berhalter uses a system that emphasizes movement and pressure from the striker, Pefok is more in the form of a typical goalkeeper, which could certainly work against him.

Still, the 26-year-old has been extraordinarily productive in Europe and may still have time to convince Berhalter of his worth – if he hasn’t already.

“It is important to keep in mind that this is not the final roster,” the coach emphasized.

This is not the final squad for the World Cup. A lot can happen between now and November 9.’