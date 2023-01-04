Gregg Berhalter: Claudio Reyna ‘sent messages to US Soccer threatening to reveal US coach’s past’

<!–

Ex-US captain and Giovanni Reyna’s father Claudio Reyna and his wife Danielle reportedly sent more than one message to the U.S. Soccer Federation threatening to reveal personal information about national team coach Gregg Berhalter during the World Cup.

Berhalter had to go out on Tuesday for kicking his wife 31 years ago during an argument to quash a blackmail plot during the tournament.

The reports began after Gio Reyna was told by Berhalter that he would play a limited role in Qatar, according to Berhalter ESPN.

Gregg Berhalter had to go public for kicking his wife during an argument in 1991

Claudio Reyna (No. 10) reportedly sent more than one message to the United States Soccer Federation during the World Cup threatening to release personal information about national team coach Gregg Berhalter (No. 3). The pair played for the US between 1994 and 2006

The report claims that US Soccer learned the sensitive details about the US head coach on December 11.

Claudio Reyna, who played for the US alongside Berhalter from 1994 to 2006, along with his wife Danielle, contacted the governing body with information about Berhalter’s domestic violence incident involving his wife Rosalind in 1991.

U.S. Soccer was reportedly contacted the same day Berhalter opened at a leadership event claiming he nearly sent home an unnamed player from the World Cup.

The boss didn’t name the player, but fans quickly speculated online about Reyna’s lack of action and it was confirmed the next day by Gio Reyna on his Instagram profile.

Danielle Reyna released a statement shortly after the ESPN report on Wednesday accepting responsibility for informing US Soccer about Berhalter’s past, but denies making any threats.

“To set things straight, I called Earnie Stewart on Dec. 11, just after news broke that Gregg had made negative statements about my son Gio at a leadership conference,” she said in a statement Wednesday. .

“I’ve known Earnie for years and consider him a good friend. I wanted to let him know that I was absolutely outraged and devastated that Gio had been put in such a terrible position, and felt very personally betrayed by the actions of someone my family had considered a friend for decades.

As part of that conversation, I told Earnie that I thought it was especially unfair that Gio, who had apologized for his immature behavior over his playtime, was still being dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked and been forgiven for something he did. much worse at the same age.

“Without going into details, yesterday’s statements significantly minimize the abuse on that night. Rosalind Berhalter was my roommate, teammate and best friend, and I supported her through the trauma that followed.

“It took me a long time to forgive and accept Gregg after that, but I worked hard to give him mercy, and in the end I made them and their children a big part of my family’s life. I would have wanted and expected him to give Gio the same grace. That is why the current situation is so painful and difficult.

“When I called Earnie, a lot of people were bullying Gio on social media because of Gregg’s comments, and I didn’t know when or if this would stop.

“I just wanted Earnie to make sure there were no further unwarranted attacks against my son. I thought our conversation would remain confidential, and it never occurred to me then that anything I said might lead to an investigation.

“I’m not criticizing Earnie here. I deeply commend US Soccer’s recent efforts to address abuse of female players, and I now understand that it was obligated to investigate what I shared.

“But I want to be very clear that I did not ask for Gregg to be fired, I made no threats, and I know nothing about blackmail attempts, nor have I ever had any discussion about anyone else on Gregg’s staff— I don’t know any of the other coaches.

“I have not communicated with anyone at US Soccer regarding this matter prior to December 11, and no one else in my family has made any statements to US Soccer regarding Gregg’s past.

“I’m sorry this information has become public, and I’m sorry I played a part in anything that could reopen wounds from the past.”