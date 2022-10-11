Greg Norman's father Mervin dies aged 95

<!–

Greg Norman’s beloved father Mervin has died aged 95.

The golfer announced the news Wednesday morning in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

‘In life we ​​take things for granted, especially when you have someone around you for 95 years. When you lose that person, they are gone until you meet them again in a higher place,’ he wrote.

‘Dad, you were always there for me, pushed me to be who I am, gave me the genes, the mind, the heart, the soul and the strength to achieve things I never even expected and few have ever achieved. I am you in every way.

‘I know you are now in a better pain free place. From your beautiful wife of 72 years, your daughter Janis who was there for you at all times, Kiki who always loved every second spent with you to your grandchildren Morgan and Greg and great grandchildren, to me your son and all other family members near and remove , we will miss you so much.

‘You were our patriarch. We meet again to fill you in on my final chapters of my life. I love you and miss you already. RIP Dad

Son of the Shark Greg Norman Jr. also sent a tribute to his grandfather.

‘Rest in peace grandpa. You were a brilliant man. Strong as you were intelligent. You gave us a great foundation for how we live our lives. 95 years young. You will be deeply missed. Love you GF,’ he wrote.

‘Living across the planet from our nuclear family is very difficult. Years sometimes go by without seeing each other. Embrace your family. If you can, resolve your differences immediately. Spend time with each other. Learn from each other. You can never get that time back.

