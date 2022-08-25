Greg Norman reveals LIV Golf rebel series is ALREADY preparing to stage a tournament in Australia

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Greg Norman has revealed LIV Golf’s ambitious plans for ‘abused and unused’ Australia, confirming that the Rebel series will host a tournament on local shores in 2023.

Australia will host an event as part of LIV Golf’s 14-part global program, with drawcards Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka likely to start next year.

Local hopes that Cameron Smith and Adam Scott will also be headliners if they choose to leave the PGA Tour and chase millions instantaneously.

Norman has many detractors after becoming the CEO of the controversial breakout tour, but he expects a different reception than golf fans down under.

He also knows that the Australian market is ripe to take advantage.

Greg Norman (pictured right) has revealed LIV Golf’s ambitious plans for ‘abused and unused’ Australia, confirming that the Rebel series will host a tournament on local shores in 2023

Cameron Smith will be a huge draw when he defects to the LIV tour, especially in Australia

“It’s a market that I think is being abused to some extent and unused on many fronts,” Norman said. Fox Sports.

“My goal is to bring what I can to the Australian fan base who absolutely love LIV’s product. The local market would embrace us like no other.

“So we’re going to Australia soon – I can’t give you timelines – but we will give our product to the Australian people.”

Australian Golf Digest previously reported that a course in Sydney will host the LIV event, more than likely after the US Masters April 6-9.

The PGA Tour is well aware of the threat posed by LIV Golf and has also announced that it will return to a calendar schedule after the 2022-2023 season.

But LIV – and Norman in particular – won’t be sitting on their hands until then.

He knows Australia is clamoring for regular golf tournaments featuring elite players – and the man affectionately known as ‘the Great White Shark’ also revealed that he has an LIV team currently scouring multiple courses before setting a venue for 2023.

2013 Masters winner Adam Scott would consider a huge offer to join the LIV tour along with the likes of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka

The likes of Rory McIlroy (left) and Tiger Woods (right) led the battle against LIV for the PGA Tour

And despite the controversial organization being funded in large part by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — which has a shocking human rights record — Norman doesn’t think Australian sports fans will stay away in protest if a tournament is closed.

Norman’s statement comes after British Open champion Cameron Smith confirmed that he will emotionally return to Brisbane in November to compete in the Australian PGA Championship.

Smith, 28, will take the famed Claret Jug with him when he returns to Australia for the first time since 2019.

He will also participate in the Australian Open in Melbourne from December 1-4.

British Open winner Cameron Smith has refused to deny he has signed a $100 million plus deal with LIV Golf – but has confirmed he will play in the Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open

Smith won back-to-back Australian PGA Championships in 2017 and 2018 and will be chasing a third when he starts in his home city from November 24-27.

“I’ve had an incredible year and coming home to play tournaments is the icing on the cake,” said the world number two.

Smith’s win in Scotland was his third win of the year, having also won the prestigious Players Championship and Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

And if the affable Queenslander joins the lead, Smith will still be free to compete in Australia’s two biggest events of the summer.

Australasian tour officials have ruled out following the lead of PGA and European Tour bosses in banning players from joining LIV Golf.