Greg Norman has been asked NOT to play in his OWN tournament

Greg Norman says he has been asked not to participate in December’s QBE Shootout, a PGA Tour-sanctioned event he started in 1989 as the Shark Shootout, held at the Tiburon Golf Club course he designed.

It was not clear who asked him not to participate in the 9-11 tournament. December. The tournament director says it was a collective decision.

Norman, who is in Washington to meet with members of Congress about his Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, revealed the news in an Instagram post late Tuesday afternoon without saying who was behind it.

‘Why you may ask? Maybe it’s because I’m helping to give golf a new heartbeat, create new value and deliver a new product that is loved by players, fans and broadcasters alike,’ said Norman.

‘And by doing so, the players finally give up their rights as independent contractors to benefit from their performance and brand.

‘In some people’s minds this is too disruptive and evolution is seen as a bad thing. I disagree – competition breeds excellence.’

The QBE Shootout was the first of the PGA Tour’s unofficial seasons last year to raise more than $1 million for childhood cancer, a figure he says now tops $15 million. It consists of 12 two-player teams competing in different formats.

Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na are the defending champions. They will not return this year because the PGA Tour suspended the players who signed with LIV Golf and the QBE Shootout is a tour-sanctioned tournament.

While Norman says he was asked not to participate, he later says in the Instagram post that the money raised for charity is most important to him.

“As such, I have decided not to participate in this year’s event so that the focus can remain on the missions at hand,” he said.

Rob Hartman, the tournament director, told The Naples Daily News it was a mutual decision.

“As we got close, the decision was ultimately made that he wanted to step down and really let the focus remain on our amazing charitable partners,” Hartman said.

Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na (above) will not be defending their titles as they are also part of LIV

‘When he started this event 34 years ago, it was about charity then and it’s about charity now. Greg just made the decision that he didn’t want anything to distract from that.’

Norman was also asked by the Royal & Ancient Golf Club this summer not to take part in the celebrations surrounding the 150th British Open at St. Andrews, because of the distraction created by LIV Golf, which has paid huge sums to PGA Tour players such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, is defecting to the rival league.

Golf has been in the headlines for months following the introduction of the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway league that competes with the traditional PGA Tour in the men’s game.

The event is supported by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). It has led to players being criticized for taking part in it due to the kingdom’s dismal human rights record, while opponents have also branded the competition ‘sport laundering’.

Norman watches during the final round of the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club last year

Justin Thomas took a swipe at LIV Golf defectors as Rebels continue their push to have world ranking points available for the breakout tour.

On Tuesday, all 48 LIV Golf players signed a letter to the chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking, Peter Dawson, pleading for golf’s ranking body to recognize the breakout series, claiming their existing system is ‘undermined’ and ‘null and void’ without them.

“Every week that goes by without including LIV athletes undermines the historical value of the OWGR,” the letter read.

‘We urge you to make a positive decision quickly – for the benefit of the integrity of the rankings, the game and all of us who love the sport.’

PGA Tour’s Justin Thomas took a swipe at LIV Golf defectors amid the sport’s ongoing civil war

Thomas, who addressed the letter in front of the media before the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, was typically dismissive of the game’s breakout stars, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia.

Thomas, a two-time major champion, said: ‘I mean, I don’t get it.

‘It is very clear and written right in front of them. They just naturally want what’s best for them, just like the decision they made to go there.

‘I completely understand. Hey, if I was doing the same situation, I’d like it, but that doesn’t necessarily make it right.

‘The governing bodies have created a system for a reason and that is to try and create the best possible system to determine the best players in the world.’