Greg Norman asks how rankings can ‘ignore’ the fact ‘the two best players’ play on the LIV tour

Greg Norman has taken to Instagram to show his support for Cam Smith following his victory at the LIV Golf Chicago event at Rich Harvest Farms, before defending the Open champion’s decision to join the controversial tour.

The two-time Major winner celebrated Smith’s achievement but also sent a message to the LIV tour’s many skeptics, declaring the tour a ‘family’ – before questioning how the official world rankings could not award points to the LIV- golfers.

Smith took his first LIV tour event by three shots in just his second outing, but joined Norman in calling for a decision to be made on official ranking points, which determine entry into golf’s Majors, for those in the Saudi-backed series.

Greg Norman was quick to praise Cameron Smith (right) for winning the LIV event in Chicago

Smith celebrates after winning his first LIV Golf event after entering for $100m. last month

Norman was at Rich Harvest Farms for the event and gave his support to his compatriot, posting a barbed message, writing: ‘Who questions the real #1 & #2 in the world?

“On top of that, they are happy. Their families are happy. Their wives are happy. Their caddies are happy.

‘The team is a family. Everyone is in this together. This has never happened on the PGA Tour. As Cam Smith has said, we’ve given golf a heartbeat.

‘The fans hold us all accountable. They hold the PGA Tour accountable. They hold OWGR accountable.

Norman supported his compatriot throughout the event

‘How can OWGR ignore the fact that the two best players in the world – Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson – play on the tour?

‘When the fans talk, listen. Golf is a force for good.’

Norman shared several Instagram stories of his support for Smith, who was performing at only his second event on the controversial tour following his $100 million move.

LIV Golf, which held its fifth event this week in Chicago, applied for recognition by the World Golf Ranking – which plays a key role in deciding entry to golf’s four majors – in July, and their case is still under review.

Without ranking points, the 12 Major winners competing in Chicago risk missing out on the points needed to qualify for golf’s biggest prizes, and Smith was equally quick to echo Norman’s sentiments.

He may have earned an exemption from golf’s four majors for at least the next five years with his victory at the British Open in July, but the Austrian said: ‘I suppose there’s a lot at stake with the ranking points, getting into the majors, things like that. such.

“(A decision) is needed pretty quickly, I think. The field here is strong enough and deep enough to where it warrants it, and hopefully it’s soon.’