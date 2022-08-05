Greg Alexander slams Storm and former skipper Cameron Smith for dirty tackles now seen in the NRL

Footy great Greg Alexander has sensationally accused Melbourne of introducing some questionable tackling techniques to the NRL dating back two decades.

Speaking on SEN Radio, Alexander mentioned the Storm and their longtime former captain Cameron Smith, who vigorously defended the club against the explosive charge.

“I didn’t think it was a revelation when I made those comments about the hip drop coming out of Melbourne Storm,” Alexander said Friday on the breakfast sports show he co-hosts with fellow rugby league identity Andrew Voss.

“I was surprised that Cameron (Smith) and… [SEN co-host] Denano [Kemp] were surprised that someone wouldn’t really think the hip drop started from Melbourne.

“I thought it was just the general consensus that in the last 20 years all tackles, wrestling techniques had come from Melbourne.

“Maybe I’ll draw a conclusion, but I don’t think so.”

Alexander, who is also an adviser to the NSW Blues and vice-chairman to the Panthers, pointed out that two of the first three charges of 2020 for hip drop tackles in the NRL came from Melbourne Storm players Jesse Bromwich and Max King .

“I remember the Max King incident clearly because I called the game (for Fox Sports)… (Max) King just fell on the back of Blake Lawrie’s leg,” he said.

“I think history shows – and it’s not a long haul for me to come to a Melbourne Storm conclusion – that the grapple, the chicken wing, the rolling pin, the crusher, the hip-drop – I think they’re all come from Melbourne. Melbourne has taken the lead.

“They changed the game in 2002-2003 when wrestling became part of the game.”

Alexander believes the Storm — long accused of slowing the ruck with wrestling techniques — also brought foul tackles, such as the hip drop that broke West star Jackson Hastings’ leg last weekend.

Smith – Alexander’s colleague at SEN – hit back.

“I don’t know how you come up with that comment,” Smith said. “To single out one club to say that they introduced tackle to our sport is a bit of an exaggeration.

“I can’t remember off the top of my head of ever seeing Brandy (Alexander) at one of our practices. I can not do it.

“To single out the Melbourne Storm, that’s really unfair.”

Alexander’s comments add even more spice to the already intense rivalry between Penrith and Melbourne, who will face off next round at Round 22 on 11 August at the Bluebet Stadium.