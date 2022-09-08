Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young rips off AOC’s ‘tax the rich’ Met Gala dress at Midwinter Ball

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young took a bold style cue from New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at Wednesday’s Midwinter Ball.

Hanson-Young raised eyebrows at the flashy Canberra-do, dressed in a white fishtail dress with the words “End gas and coal” scribbled on the back.

It also featured subtle borders printed with repeating words ‘end coal and gas’.

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young has raised eyebrows for taking the controversial ‘tax the rich’ Met Gala dress from New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at Wednesday’s Midwinter Ball in Canberra. (Pictured left is Sarah Hanson-Young at the Midwinter Ball and right is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the 2021 Met Gala)

The dress, which hit event sponsor Woodside Energy, was strikingly reminiscent of the controversial dress the congresswoman wore at the 2021 Met Gala.

Left-wing campaigner AOC was famous for ruffling feathers at the swanky New York event by donning a white fishtail dress that read ‘Tax The Rich’ in red on the back.

Her dress sparked criticism, with many accusing her of “hypocrisy” by attending the lavish Met gala with a left-wing slogan about equality.

Hanson-Young raised eyebrows at the flashy Canberra-do, dressed in a white fishtail dress with the words “End gas and coal” scribbled on the back. It also featured subtle trimming printed with repeating words ‘end coal and gas’

Left-wing activist Ocasio-Cortez was famous for ruffling the feathers at the chic New York event by wearing a white fishtail dress that read “Tax The Rich” in red on the back. (pictured left with dress designer Aurora James)

Ocasio-Cortez, whose policies advocate social justice, free immigration and climate change awareness, promptly defended her outfit by claiming she wore it to bring “all classes” into the conversation about equality.

She also tweeted a photo of herself in the dress at the time, along with the words, “The medium is the message” – a concept Hanson-Young has clearly embraced.

Like her American counterpart, Sarah Hanson-Young’s policies focus on climate action, refugee rights, social equality and diversity.

Hanson-Young posted on Twitter Wednesday night, thanking the designer who made her controversial dress, before reminding fans: ‘If we want to stop the climate crisis, we have to stop new coal and gas’

Like her American counterpart, Sarah Hanson-Young’s policies revolve around climate action, refugee rights, social equality and diversity. (Pictured during the House Of The Dragon premiere in August 2022)

Hanson-Young posted on Twitter Wednesday night, thanking the designer who made her controversial dress, before reminding fans, “If we want to stop the climate crisis, we have to stop new coal and gas.”

Meanwhile, Greens MP Adam Bandt’s partner Claudia Perkins also caused a stir with her politically charged outfit at the Midwinter Ball.

In the past, Mrs Perkins had shaved ‘coal kills’ into her head, while on Wednesday night she had written that slogan and also ‘gas kills’ in black and red over her otherwise white dress.