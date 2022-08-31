Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe labels Voice to Parliament referendum a ‘waste of money’ 

<!–

Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe has unleashed a scathing attack on Anthony Albanese’s indigenous voice at parliament as a ‘wasted exercise’ and believes the money could be better spent elsewhere.

The prime minister wants to include The Voice, a group that advises the government on the consequences of policies for indigenous peoples, in the constitution.

The native senator has yet to decide whether she will personally support or oppose the Voice.

But she believes the costs of a potential referendum would be better spent on what is needed in indigenous communities.

‘I think it’s a waste of money. It’s a wasted exercise. You don’t need a referendum to make a treaty,” Senator Thorpe . said Nine Newspapers.

She added that the Labor government has never contacted her to discuss the Voice.

The federal government will need the support of the Greens to pass a bill allowing a referendum if the coalition refuses to support the proposal.

‘Since we don’t even know what this is’ [Voice] looks like or what the [referendum] question will be whether any of the details, it’s pretty hard to say if you can support something you know nothing about,” said Senator Thorpe.

She hinted that she could support her if recommendations are made that will save indigenous lives.

The senator’s comments have prompted Greens leader Adam Bandt to assure the party will renegotiate “in good faith.”

“The federal government can immediately make substantial improvements to the lives of the First Nations peoples as we work towards advancing all elements of the Uluru Declaration,” the spokesperson said.

While coalition senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price opposes The Voice, opposition leader Peter Dutton says he is “keeping an open mind.”

The Prime Minister wants all Australians to take ownership of the referendum process and give time for a debate on what an Indigenous vote would mean.

“It’s a pretty simple proposal here to recognize Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islanders in our constitution, to create a voice, a body that will be consulted,” Mr Albanian told Sydney radio 2SM on Tuesday.

“It’s not a third chamber, it’s not a decision-making body, it’s just a matter of good manners and respect by recognizing people in the constitution and then consulting them on matters that directly affect them.”

He also defended his decision to enlist the support of former American basketball star Shaquille O’Neal when the pair met last weekend.

It prompted Senator Thorpe to quash O’Neal’s attempt at promoting The Voice, given his ties to the gambling industry, which particularly severely affects Aboriginal communities.

“I mean, he’s here for a tour, good for him, and he’s here for PointsBet too, which is about gambling, that’s about destroying families,” Ms. Thorpe told 3AW radio on Monday.

“He sticks his nose into things that have nothing to do with him.

“He doesn’t understand what’s going on in this country and he shouldn’t comment.

“You don’t need a referendum to make a treaty.”