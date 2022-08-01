Greens senator Lidia Thorpe claims the Queen is a ‘coloniser’ and gives a Black Power salute

Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe has caused a stir in the federal parliament after she mockingly took the oath of allegiance and berated the Queen as a ‘colonizer’.

The First Nations senator marched into the Senate Monday morning and appeared to give a black power salute by raising her fist as she approached the central table.

Mrs. Thorpe then sarcastically recited the oath of allegiance while continuing to hold her fist in the air.

Lidia Thorpe strode into the Senate with her fist in the air, then derisively called the Queen a ‘colonizer’

“I will be faithful and remain faithful to the colonizing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second,” the outspoken politician said in a mocking tone.

Senator Thorpe was reprimanded and, grinning, eventually recited the oath correctly and was sworn into parliament.

Her behavior gained support from Greens leader Adam Bandt, who tweeted, “Always like this. Will always be.’

However, dozens of social media users criticized Senator Thorpe’s behavior on Twitter.

“What an absolute idiot Lidia Thorpe is,” wrote one.

“A total disgrace to Parliament and those it claims to represent.”

Another commented: “Racist, anti-Australian, hate speech trolls spewing trolls like you have no place in government and should be behind bars.”

‘How childish Lidia… Another look at me moment for you. Can you please tell me something good you’ve done for Indigenous Australians?’ added a third.