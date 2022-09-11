Greens MPs own millions in shares and properties despite policies targeting wealthy investors

More than half of the Greens’ federal MPs have either real estate portfolios or equities, despite the party’s policy of tackling such investments.

All 16 Greens MPs and senators in the federal parliament have been granted membership in the exclusive Qantas chairman lounge.

Nine of them have also declared real estate investments or share ownership in the mandatory register of interests for politicians.

At the top of the pile is Nick McKim, a millionaire senator for Tasmania, who owns four properties, which he said are a ‘hut’.

He is closely followed by Mehreen Faruqi, deputy leader of the Greens, and Queensland MP Elizabeth Watson-Brown, who each own three properties.

Millionaire Australian Greens Senator Nick McKim (pictured) has an extensive real estate and stock portfolio

In addition to his own home, Mr. McKim owns investment properties in Nubeena and New Norfolk and another property in Nubeena that he describes as a “shack.”

Later in the return form, Mr. McKim said he has a mortgage on a holiday home. Daily Mail Australia has contacted him to ask if this is the ‘shack’.

In addition to his extensive ownership interests, Mr. McKim has a stake in Mystate Bank Limited.

Fellow millionaire Elizabeth Watson-Brown, the Greens MP for Ryan’s Brisbane seat, owns three properties, including a holiday home on the north coast of NSW.

She also has an interest in an apartment building and sold a fifth property in January last year for $925,000.

She may have taken note of the Greens’ policy that criticizes “investors buying their fifth home” when other families can’t get a scoop.

Mrs Watson-Brown also has shares in Wesfarmers, Coles and two banks – NAB and Commonwealth.

“It is essential that we abolish tax breaks for wealthy investors so that it is no longer easier to buy your fifth home than your first, and so that everyone can have a safe home,” she said earlier.

Ms Faruqi, a NSW senator and deputy leader of the Greens, co-owns investment properties in suburban Sydney and the beach town of Port Macquarie with her husband.

Originally from Pakistan, she also owns 500 square meters of land there in Lahore, of which she is the sole owner.

Greens MO for Ryan Elizabeth Watson-Brown is pictured giving her maiden speech to the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday 28 July 2022. Ms Watson-Brown owns three properties and shares in an apartment building

Senator Penny Allman-Payne owns and invests real estate in Cleveland in her home state of Queensland, while Brisbane MP Stephen Bates entered parliament with shares of Apple, one of the largest companies in the world, before selling them in July.

The Greens website calls Apple a “tax evader.”

Mr. Bates said he got his Apple stock while working for the company in a retail position and was making $55,000 a year.

“Companies like Apple offer equity units in lieu of fair pay increases, provided the employee stays with the company for three years,” he told the paper. courier post.

“It’s my experience as an underpaid worker that makes me so passionate about getting multinationals to pay their fair share of taxes.”

Deputy Greens leader Mehreen Faruqi (pictured) co-owns three properties and also owns a 500 square meter plot of land in Pakistan

NSW Senator David Shoebridge has declared a BT Panorama investment account valued at ‘more than $7,500’, the minimum level at which such investments must be declared.

Mr. Shoebridge has entered ‘nil’ for real estate in his tax return, but later in the form he states three mortgages on ‘investment properties owned by husband’.

Victorian Senator Janet Rice declared shares in the Earthworker Co-operative and Pride of our Footscray and a holiday home on Sisters Beach, Tasmania, as well as her primary residence.

WA Senator Dorinda Cox owns shares in the Bank of Queensland, and her SA colleague Barbara Pocock stated she owns a “block of land” in Chiton.

Max Chandler-Mather, the Greens’ new MP for Griffith in Brisbane, recently joked on social media that his 2007 Toyota Yaris, which he calls ‘Bonesy’, did not meet the minimum value to be a declarable asset. .