Greens leader Adam Bandt told to leave Australia for wanting a republic hours after Queen’s death

The deputy leader of the Greens has refused to mourn the queen for running a “racist empire”.

Mehreen Faruqi, who swore her allegiance to the Queen when she entered the Senate as a representative of NSW, explained in a tweet Friday why she will refuse to pay her respects just hours after Her Majesty died.

“I cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth from colonized peoples,” she wrote.

“We are reminded of the urgency of a treaty with First Nations, justice and reparations for British colonies and becoming a republic.”

Last year, Ms Faruqi criticized the British Empire for “enslaving millions of black and brown people around the world.”

Meanwhile, Greens leader Adam Bandt has been labeled a “clown of the highest order and the lowest form of man” after calling for Australia to become a republic just five hours after the death of the Greens. queen.

Mr Bandt posted his rallying cry on Twitter at 8:27 a.m. Friday, writing: ‘Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with her family and everyone who loved her.

‘Now Australia has to move forward. We need a treaty with First Nations people, and we need to become a republic.”

The Liberal MP for Townsville and former Army soldier Phillip Thompson retaliated angrily.

Greens leader Adam Bandt (pictured with wife Claudia) waited just five hours after the Queen’s death was announced to call on Australia to ‘go forward’ and become a republic

Liberal MP for Townsville and former Army soldier Phillip Thompson slammed Mr Bandt over his controversial tweet

“You are a clown of the highest order and a human being of the lowest form,” he wrote on the social media site.

“Since you hate our nation so deeply, I would encourage you to take a walk out of Australia and not look back. I think the nation would join me in celebrating your departure.”

Mr Bandt is a staunch Republican who refuses to hang the Australian flag with the Union Jack corner behind him during press conferences.

The Queen’s death was announced at 3.30am AEST and Australian morning programs broke the news an hour later, followed by a statement from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at 4.47am.

Former Deputy Medical Chief Dr. Nick Coatsworth said Mr Bandt’s post showed one reason why the Greens were a minor party.

Mr Thompson served Australia in the military before an IED exploded a meter in front of him in Afghanistan

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Lexicon shopping center in Bracknell, England in 2018

“Compare this calmly with the statesmanlike words of Albanian and Dutton and consider why these guys are constantly at 10 percent. Have some respect, son,” he said.

Mr Bandt regularly calls for an Australian republic, because he believes that the country needs its own head of state and that the royal family is too closely linked to colonialism.

He used Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family to say if they could ‘sever ties with them’, ‘so could we’.

Mr Bandt also supported controversial native Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe, who called the Queen a “colonizer” when she took her oath of office.

“I Sovereign, Lidia Thorpe, solemnly and sincerely swear that I will be and remain faithful to the colonizing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” she said.

Senator Thorpe was reprimanded and, grinning, he eventually recited the oath correctly and was sworn into parliament.

“Senator Thorpe, Senator Thorpe, you are required to take the oath as shown on the card,” said Chamber Speaker Sue Lines.

After reciting the pledge as required, Thorpe stated on Twitter, “Sovereignty was never relinquished.”

Mr. Albanian is also a Republican and appointed a minister for the republic to eventually break Australia with the monarchy – but not the Commonwealth.

The Australian Republican Movement reacted more cautiously to the Queen’s death, making only a veiled reference.

The Queen supported Australians’ right to become a fully independent nation in the 1999 Australian Republic referendum, saying she has “always made it clear that the future of the monarchy in Australia is a matter for the Australian Republic.” people and them alone to decide, by democratic and constitutional means,” it said.

In 1999, Australians narrowly voted against the removal of the Queen, amid an argument over whether her replacement would be chosen by MPs, not the public.

Polls show that most Australians are in favor of a republic, but there is little agreement on how a head of state should be elected.