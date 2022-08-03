Greens leader Adam Bandt supports Australia’s climate change bill so it WILL pass Parliament

Greens leader Adam Bandt has revealed that his party will support Labor’s climate change bill, meaning it will almost certainly pass parliament.

The government bill enshrines a 43 percent emissions reduction target by 2030 and net zero by 2050, and requires the minister of the day to report annually to parliament on the country’s progress.

Negotiations between Mr Bandt and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen are underway after Greens expressed concerns over the bill.

The Greens wanted faster action on climate change and called for a 75 percent emissions reduction target by 2035 during the election campaign.

Greens leader Adam Bandt is seen leaving Kensington Primary school with his partner after voting on Federal Election Day

Labor needs the support of all 12 Greens senators plus one cross-bencher to get the bill through the Senate.

Independent David Pocock, former Wallabies captain, has said he will support the bill, meaning it will now almost certainly pass the Senate.

Despite announcing his support for the bill, Mr Bandt has warned that he will force Labor to stop opening new coal and gas mines, warning that “the planet will burn” if they are not stopped.

“This is the first round of a three-year parliament,” he said.

Mr Bandt said that not all senators and members of the Greens agreed, but that they will all vote in favor of the bill after reaching a consensus decision.

The Greens’ decision to support the bill stands in stark contrast to the 2009 move to block Gillard’s government’s carbon reduction program, which the party said was not ambitious enough.

Labor does not need parliamentary approval for its emissions reduction targets, but Mr Bowen said passing the bill was important to secure investment.

Greens leader Adam Bandt at a press conference with newly sworn Greens senators and members last week

“The other thing that’s important to get investment in renewable energy and get the targets going is security and policy frameworks being approved,” he told parliament on Tuesday.

“Not only does Australia now have a government that understands it, we have a parliament that understands it and that will provide policy certainty and that framework for investors around the world.”

Independent MPs Helen Haines and Kate Chaney are absent from parliament this week after testing positive for Covid-19, but other cross-benchers will propose changes to their names.

Ms Chaney’s amendment is intended to ensure that the bill clearly states that it is intended to actually drive climate action and that it is related to science.

“The science shows that a target of at least a 50 percent reduction in emissions by 2030 is needed,” she said in a statement.

“But I’m eager to capture this progress and continue to work with governments to seize the opportunities presented by this necessary shift in our economic activity.”

The amendment of Dr. Haine would ensure that regional Australia benefits from climate change action.

A meeting of liberal and national MPs and senators on Tuesday confirmed the coalition’s opposition to the bill.

The coalition plans to develop its own climate policy in time for the next federal election, including updated emissions targets beyond the existing 26-28 percent reduction proposal.